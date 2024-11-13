Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.67
-15.82
8.46
25.91
Op profit growth
35.71
-13.16
-8.36
44.51
EBIT growth
31.99
-11.17
-22.77
44.67
Net profit growth
263.44
-126.42
-241
38.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.89
9.16
8.88
10.51
EBIT margin
6.94
6.61
6.26
8.8
Net profit margin
6.44
2.22
-7.1
5.46
RoCE
11.7
9.55
11.47
17.2
RoNW
3.87
1.24
-5.82
5.19
RoA
2.71
0.8
-3.24
2.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.72
2.05
-8.8
6.86
Dividend per share
1
0.65
0.35
0.6
Cash EPS
3.34
-1.7
-13.98
3.26
Book value per share
55.63
47.95
42.9
35.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.8
49.12
-6.53
25.83
P/CEPS
61.9
-59
-4.11
54.29
P/B
3.73
2.1
1.34
5
EV/EBIDTA
16.06
9.73
4.94
14.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
3.59
13.25
-4.85
11.06
Tax payout
-13.65
-25.82
-35.91
-25.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.98
64.1
62.29
66.46
Inventory days
53.64
60.94
54.67
53.07
Creditor days
-74.44
-88.57
-69.76
-56.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.68
-4.37
-3.53
-6.17
Net debt / equity
0.12
0.02
0.15
0.94
Net debt / op. profit
0.58
0.13
0.59
2.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.03
-63.03
-60.39
-60.1
Employee costs
-15.93
-16.16
-17.86
-17.01
Other costs
-11.13
-11.64
-12.84
-12.36
Notably, more than 25% of these orders came from the EV segment, demonstrating the company's commitment to EV market growth.Read More
