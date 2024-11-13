iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Minda Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

590.55
(1.21%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:54:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Minda Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.67

-15.82

8.46

25.91

Op profit growth

35.71

-13.16

-8.36

44.51

EBIT growth

31.99

-11.17

-22.77

44.67

Net profit growth

263.44

-126.42

-241

38.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.89

9.16

8.88

10.51

EBIT margin

6.94

6.61

6.26

8.8

Net profit margin

6.44

2.22

-7.1

5.46

RoCE

11.7

9.55

11.47

17.2

RoNW

3.87

1.24

-5.82

5.19

RoA

2.71

0.8

-3.24

2.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.72

2.05

-8.8

6.86

Dividend per share

1

0.65

0.35

0.6

Cash EPS

3.34

-1.7

-13.98

3.26

Book value per share

55.63

47.95

42.9

35.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

26.8

49.12

-6.53

25.83

P/CEPS

61.9

-59

-4.11

54.29

P/B

3.73

2.1

1.34

5

EV/EBIDTA

16.06

9.73

4.94

14.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

3.59

13.25

-4.85

11.06

Tax payout

-13.65

-25.82

-35.91

-25.92

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

61.98

64.1

62.29

66.46

Inventory days

53.64

60.94

54.67

53.07

Creditor days

-74.44

-88.57

-69.76

-56.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.68

-4.37

-3.53

-6.17

Net debt / equity

0.12

0.02

0.15

0.94

Net debt / op. profit

0.58

0.13

0.59

2.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.03

-63.03

-60.39

-60.1

Employee costs

-15.93

-16.16

-17.86

-17.01

Other costs

-11.13

-11.64

-12.84

-12.36

Minda Corp : related Articles

Minda Corp reports highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q2

Minda Corp reports highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

Notably, more than 25% of these orders came from the EV segment, demonstrating the company's commitment to EV market growth.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Minda Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.