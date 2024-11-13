iifl-logo-icon 1
Minda Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

509
(0.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Minda Corporation Ltd

Minda Corp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

178

113.5

165.8

89.7

Depreciation

-102.8

-89.7

-82.3

-24.8

Tax paid

-17.8

-29.8

-40.3

-19.6

Working capital

-142.9

260.3

178.2

274.7

Other operating items

Operating

-85.49

254.3

221.4

320

Capital expenditure

154.8

123.7

254

320.1

Free cash flow

69.3

378

475.4

640.1

Equity raised

1,941.5

1,716.3

1,722.9

961.15

Investing

176.1

0.59

-160.5

17.4

Financing

339.7

349

200.4

282.4

Dividends paid

7.2

7.2

20.3

12.55

Net in cash

2,533.8

2,451.1

2,258.5

1,913.61

