Minda Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
178
113.5
165.8
89.7
Depreciation
-102.8
-89.7
-82.3
-24.8
Tax paid
-17.8
-29.8
-40.3
-19.6
Working capital
-142.9
260.3
178.2
274.7
Other operating items
Operating
-85.49
254.3
221.4
320
Capital expenditure
154.8
123.7
254
320.1
Free cash flow
69.3
378
475.4
640.1
Equity raised
1,941.5
1,716.3
1,722.9
961.15
Investing
176.1
0.59
-160.5
17.4
Financing
339.7
349
200.4
282.4
Dividends paid
7.2
7.2
20.3
12.55
Net in cash
2,533.8
2,451.1
2,258.5
1,913.61
Notably, more than 25% of these orders came from the EV segment, demonstrating the company's commitment to EV market growth.Read More
