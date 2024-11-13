Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Minda Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Proceedings of Board Meeting of Minda Corporation Limited held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 along with Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report (LRR) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

Minda Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of the proposed meeting of the Board of Directors of Minda Corporation Limited (Company) to be held on Thursday September 12 2024

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Minda Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Information under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 regarding consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Proceedings of Board Meeting of Minda Corporation Limited held on Thursday, August 08, 2024 along with Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report (LRR) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

Minda Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and To Recommend Final Dividend If Any Dividend Updates Proceedings of Board Meeting of Minda Corporation Limited held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024