Minda Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

589.6
(3.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:54:59 AM

Minda Corp CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Minda Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Proceedings of Board Meeting of Minda Corporation Limited held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 along with Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report (LRR) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
Minda Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of the proposed meeting of the Board of Directors of Minda Corporation Limited (Company) to be held on Thursday September 12 2024
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Minda Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Information under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 regarding consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Proceedings of Board Meeting of Minda Corporation Limited held on Thursday, August 08, 2024 along with Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report (LRR) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
Minda Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and To Recommend Final Dividend If Any Dividend Updates Proceedings of Board Meeting of Minda Corporation Limited held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
Minda Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and also to declare interim dividend if any. Proceedings of Board Meeting of Minda Corporation Limited held on Thursday, February 01, 2024 along with Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 and Limited Review Report (LRR) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 and LRR Record Date for payment of Interim Dividend for the year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

Minda Corp reports highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q2

13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

Notably, more than 25% of these orders came from the EV segment, demonstrating the company's commitment to EV market growth.

