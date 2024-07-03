iifl-logo-icon 1
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd Share Price

61.91
(-3.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open64.31
  Day's High64.5
  52 Wk High94.85
  Prev. Close64.27
  Day's Low61.71
  52 Wk Low 59.2
  Turnover (lac)749.23
  P/E12.12
  Face Value2
  Book Value11.32
  EPS5.3
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,557.63
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

64.31

Prev. Close

64.27

Turnover(Lac.)

749.23

Day's High

64.5

Day's Low

61.71

52 Week's High

94.85

52 Week's Low

59.2

Book Value

11.32

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,557.63

P/E

12.12

EPS

5.3

Divi. Yield

0

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.85%

Non-Promoter- 4.93%

Institutions: 4.93%

Non-Institutions: 20.11%

Custodian: 0.10%

Share Price

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

279.45

276.45

276.45

276.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

669.51

158.13

443.42

400.61

Net Worth

948.96

434.58

719.87

677.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.99

-0.09

-1.39

-4.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.37

-1.89

-5.16

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.05

Working capital

-16.02

15.7

-0.17

-1.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

138.68

-63

-63.99

-14.27

EBIT growth

-99.02

-144.68

-63.24

-1,083.18

Net profit growth

-102.16

-80

-62.88

-933.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,185.16

4,123.79

13.99

0.1

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,185.16

4,123.79

13.99

0.1

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.54

14.42

579

1.72

1.57

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajiv Rattan

Whole-time Director

Rajesh Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajesh Arora

Co-Chairperson

Anjali Nashier

Independent Director

Pritika Poonia

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Tandon

Independent Director

Virender Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

Summary

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (Formerly known as Indiabulls Infrastructure & Power Limited) was incorporated on November 09, 2010. The Company is into the business of manpower/human resource supply and consultancy, payroll management services, technology business and other related activities.In November 2011, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Power Business Undertaking of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL) got demerged into the Company effective April 1, 2011.During the year 2014-15, the name of Company got changed from Indiabulls Infrastructure & Power Limited to RattanIndia Infrastructure Limited effective from November 3, 2014. Later, in 2021, the name of Company was changed from RattanIndia Infrastructure Limited to RattanIndia Enterprises Limited effective from April 07, 2021.During the financial year 2020-21, the Company entered into the business of manpower/human resource supply and consultancy,payroll management services and other related activities. A wholly owned subsidiary of the Company by the name Neotec Enterprises Limited was incorporated w.e.f. March 17, 2021. Further on June 19, 2021 the Company acquired 100% stake in RattanIndia Investment Manager Private Limited thus making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During the financial year 2022-23, Neosky India Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Company in Throttle Aerospace Systems PrivateLimited (TAS) acquired 60% equity stake in TAS and subsequent to the said investment, TAS became a ste
Company FAQs

What is the RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd is ₹8557.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd is 12.12 and 5.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd is ₹59.2 and ₹94.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd?

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 98.22%, 3 Years at 8.77%, 1 Year at -15.32%, 6 Month at -21.91%, 3 Month at -12.58% and 1 Month at -6.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.86 %
Institutions - 4.93 %
Public - 20.11 %

