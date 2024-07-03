Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹64.31
Prev. Close₹64.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹749.23
Day's High₹64.5
Day's Low₹61.71
52 Week's High₹94.85
52 Week's Low₹59.2
Book Value₹11.32
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,557.63
P/E12.12
EPS5.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
279.45
276.45
276.45
276.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
669.51
158.13
443.42
400.61
Net Worth
948.96
434.58
719.87
677.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.99
-0.09
-1.39
-4.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.37
-1.89
-5.16
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.05
Working capital
-16.02
15.7
-0.17
-1.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
138.68
-63
-63.99
-14.27
EBIT growth
-99.02
-144.68
-63.24
-1,083.18
Net profit growth
-102.16
-80
-62.88
-933.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,185.16
4,123.79
13.99
0.1
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,185.16
4,123.79
13.99
0.1
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.54
14.42
579
1.72
1.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajiv Rattan
Whole-time Director
Rajesh Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajesh Arora
Co-Chairperson
Anjali Nashier
Independent Director
Pritika Poonia
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Tandon
Independent Director
Virender Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
Summary
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (Formerly known as Indiabulls Infrastructure & Power Limited) was incorporated on November 09, 2010. The Company is into the business of manpower/human resource supply and consultancy, payroll management services, technology business and other related activities.In November 2011, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Power Business Undertaking of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL) got demerged into the Company effective April 1, 2011.During the year 2014-15, the name of Company got changed from Indiabulls Infrastructure & Power Limited to RattanIndia Infrastructure Limited effective from November 3, 2014. Later, in 2021, the name of Company was changed from RattanIndia Infrastructure Limited to RattanIndia Enterprises Limited effective from April 07, 2021.During the financial year 2020-21, the Company entered into the business of manpower/human resource supply and consultancy,payroll management services and other related activities. A wholly owned subsidiary of the Company by the name Neotec Enterprises Limited was incorporated w.e.f. March 17, 2021. Further on June 19, 2021 the Company acquired 100% stake in RattanIndia Investment Manager Private Limited thus making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During the financial year 2022-23, Neosky India Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Company in Throttle Aerospace Systems PrivateLimited (TAS) acquired 60% equity stake in TAS and subsequent to the said investment, TAS became a ste
Read More
The RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd is ₹8557.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd is 12.12 and 5.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd is ₹59.2 and ₹94.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 98.22%, 3 Years at 8.77%, 1 Year at -15.32%, 6 Month at -21.91%, 3 Month at -12.58% and 1 Month at -6.11%.
