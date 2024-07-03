Summary

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (Formerly known as Indiabulls Infrastructure & Power Limited) was incorporated on November 09, 2010. The Company is into the business of manpower/human resource supply and consultancy, payroll management services, technology business and other related activities.In November 2011, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Power Business Undertaking of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL) got demerged into the Company effective April 1, 2011.During the year 2014-15, the name of Company got changed from Indiabulls Infrastructure & Power Limited to RattanIndia Infrastructure Limited effective from November 3, 2014. Later, in 2021, the name of Company was changed from RattanIndia Infrastructure Limited to RattanIndia Enterprises Limited effective from April 07, 2021.During the financial year 2020-21, the Company entered into the business of manpower/human resource supply and consultancy,payroll management services and other related activities. A wholly owned subsidiary of the Company by the name Neotec Enterprises Limited was incorporated w.e.f. March 17, 2021. Further on June 19, 2021 the Company acquired 100% stake in RattanIndia Investment Manager Private Limited thus making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During the financial year 2022-23, Neosky India Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Company in Throttle Aerospace Systems PrivateLimited (TAS) acquired 60% equity stake in TAS and subsequent to the said investment, TAS became a ste

