RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
279.45
276.45
276.45
276.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
669.51
158.13
443.42
400.61
Net Worth
948.96
434.58
719.87
677.06
Minority Interest
Debt
613.44
493.79
126.57
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.87
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,574.27
928.37
846.44
677.06
Fixed Assets
5.28
8.46
6.53
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,420.99
865.21
830.89
676.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.2
Networking Capital
147.79
54.36
7.71
-0.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.15
1.38
0.46
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
150.48
55.42
8.96
0.54
Sundry Creditors
-0.82
-0.48
-0.78
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6.02
-1.96
-0.93
-0.63
Cash
0.22
0.35
1.31
0.03
Total Assets
1,574.28
928.38
846.44
677.05
