RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

57.56
(-0.33%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:24:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

279.45

276.45

276.45

276.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

669.51

158.13

443.42

400.61

Net Worth

948.96

434.58

719.87

677.06

Minority Interest

Debt

613.44

493.79

126.57

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

11.87

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,574.27

928.37

846.44

677.06

Fixed Assets

5.28

8.46

6.53

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,420.99

865.21

830.89

676.86

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.2

Networking Capital

147.79

54.36

7.71

-0.09

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

4.15

1.38

0.46

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

150.48

55.42

8.96

0.54

Sundry Creditors

-0.82

-0.48

-0.78

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-6.02

-1.96

-0.93

-0.63

Cash

0.22

0.35

1.31

0.03

Total Assets

1,574.28

928.38

846.44

677.05

