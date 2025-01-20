iifl-logo-icon 1
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

59.11
(1.62%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

138.85

-63

-63.99

-14.27

EBIT growth

-99.16

-144.68

-63.24

-96.8

Net profit growth

-100

-76.92

138.75

72.25

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1,711.4

0

0

0

EBIT margin

7.1

0

0

0

Net profit margin

7

0

0

0

RoCE

0

0.1

-0.1

-0.21

RoNW

0

-4.68

-8.79

-2.94

RoA

0

-4.68

-8.79

-2.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

-1.11

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

3.83

-1.1

-4.79

-2

Book value per share

0.61

0.61

11.2

16.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

-1.89

0

0

P/CEPS

1,34,314.87

-1.89

-1.16

-1.94

P/B

8.41

3.43

0.49

0.24

EV/EBIDTA

80,889.77

323.38

-407

-104.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

-0.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-71

-0.69

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

-0.18

-4.52

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.02

21.77

0.03

0.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-991.4

0

0

0

Other costs

-820

0

0

0

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
