|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
138.85
-63
-63.99
-14.27
EBIT growth
-99.16
-144.68
-63.24
-96.8
Net profit growth
-100
-76.92
138.75
72.25
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1,711.4
0
0
0
EBIT margin
7.1
0
0
0
Net profit margin
7
0
0
0
RoCE
0
0.1
-0.1
-0.21
RoNW
0
-4.68
-8.79
-2.94
RoA
0
-4.68
-8.79
-2.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
-1.11
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
3.83
-1.1
-4.79
-2
Book value per share
0.61
0.61
11.2
16.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
-1.89
0
0
P/CEPS
1,34,314.87
-1.89
-1.16
-1.94
P/B
8.41
3.43
0.49
0.24
EV/EBIDTA
80,889.77
323.38
-407
-104.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
-0.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-71
-0.69
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
-0.18
-4.52
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.02
21.77
0.03
0.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-991.4
0
0
0
Other costs
-820
0
0
0
No Record Found
