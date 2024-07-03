RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,315.34
3,018.03
2.2
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,315.34
3,018.03
2.2
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
655.61
11.31
0.28
1.05
6.89
Total Income
4,970.95
3,029.33
2.48
1.05
6.89
Total Expenditure
4,338.98
3,132.15
13.17
0.78
0.62
PBIDT
631.97
-102.82
-10.69
0.27
6.27
Interest
84.86
27.88
0.03
0
2.13
PBDT
547.12
-130.7
-10.72
0.27
4.15
Depreciation
13.28
6.08
0.1
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.02
12.57
0
0.04
0
Deferred Tax
18.86
-1.24
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
505.96
-148.11
-10.82
0.23
4.14
Minority Interest After NP
-1.49
-1.3
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
507.45
-146.82
-10.82
0.23
4.14
Extra-ordinary Items
-47.41
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
554.86
-146.82
-10.82
0.23
4.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.67
-1.07
-0.08
0
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
276.45
276.45
276.45
276.45
276.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.64
-3.4
-485.9
0
0
PBDTM(%)
12.67
-4.33
-487.27
0
0
PATM(%)
11.72
-4.9
-491.81
0
0
