RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

61.89
(-1.06%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4,315.34

3,018.03

2.2

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,315.34

3,018.03

2.2

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

655.61

11.31

0.28

1.05

6.89

Total Income

4,970.95

3,029.33

2.48

1.05

6.89

Total Expenditure

4,338.98

3,132.15

13.17

0.78

0.62

PBIDT

631.97

-102.82

-10.69

0.27

6.27

Interest

84.86

27.88

0.03

0

2.13

PBDT

547.12

-130.7

-10.72

0.27

4.15

Depreciation

13.28

6.08

0.1

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.02

12.57

0

0.04

0

Deferred Tax

18.86

-1.24

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

505.96

-148.11

-10.82

0.23

4.14

Minority Interest After NP

-1.49

-1.3

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

507.45

-146.82

-10.82

0.23

4.14

Extra-ordinary Items

-47.41

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

554.86

-146.82

-10.82

0.23

4.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.67

-1.07

-0.08

0

0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

276.45

276.45

276.45

276.45

276.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.64

-3.4

-485.9

0

0

PBDTM(%)

12.67

-4.33

-487.27

0

0

PATM(%)

11.72

-4.9

-491.81

0

0

