RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,800.62
2,494.04
1,294.3
1,653.5
1,614.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,800.62
2,494.04
1,294.3
1,653.5
1,614.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
3.9
6.24
227.04
3.44
Total Income
1,800.87
2,497.93
1,300.54
1,880.54
1,618.1
Total Expenditure
2,037.54
1,462.92
1,349.21
1,630.1
1,442.78
PBIDT
-236.67
1,035.01
-48.67
250.43
175.32
Interest
29.83
25.86
28.65
32.46
28.75
PBDT
-266.49
1,009.15
-77.32
217.97
146.57
Depreciation
3.75
3.98
4.01
5.05
4.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.84
6.01
9.7
6.26
1.69
Deferred Tax
-38.49
147.92
-9.53
19.32
0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
-241.59
851.25
-81.51
187.35
140.48
Minority Interest After NP
-0.32
-0.49
-0.21
-0.43
-0.41
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-241.27
851.73
-81.29
187.78
140.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-49.41
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-241.27
851.73
-81.29
187.78
190.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.75
6.17
-0.59
1.36
1.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
276.45
276.45
276.45
276.45
276.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-13.14
41.49
-3.76
15.14
10.85
PBDTM(%)
-14.79
40.46
-5.97
13.18
9.07
PATM(%)
-13.41
34.13
-6.29
11.33
8.7
