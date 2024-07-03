iifl-logo-icon 1
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

62.66
(3.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,800.62

2,494.04

1,294.3

1,653.5

1,614.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,800.62

2,494.04

1,294.3

1,653.5

1,614.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

3.9

6.24

227.04

3.44

Total Income

1,800.87

2,497.93

1,300.54

1,880.54

1,618.1

Total Expenditure

2,037.54

1,462.92

1,349.21

1,630.1

1,442.78

PBIDT

-236.67

1,035.01

-48.67

250.43

175.32

Interest

29.83

25.86

28.65

32.46

28.75

PBDT

-266.49

1,009.15

-77.32

217.97

146.57

Depreciation

3.75

3.98

4.01

5.05

4.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.84

6.01

9.7

6.26

1.69

Deferred Tax

-38.49

147.92

-9.53

19.32

0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

-241.59

851.25

-81.51

187.35

140.48

Minority Interest After NP

-0.32

-0.49

-0.21

-0.43

-0.41

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-241.27

851.73

-81.29

187.78

140.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-49.41

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-241.27

851.73

-81.29

187.78

190.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.75

6.17

-0.59

1.36

1.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

276.45

276.45

276.45

276.45

276.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-13.14

41.49

-3.76

15.14

10.85

PBDTM(%)

-14.79

40.46

-5.97

13.18

9.07

PATM(%)

-13.41

34.13

-6.29

11.33

8.7

QUICKLINKS FOR RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

