|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|8 Sep 2024
|Copy of Newspaper Publication for the 14tn Annual General meeting which will be held on September 30, 2024 Intimation of 14th Annual General Meeting of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited (Company), cut-off date for remote e-voting and closure of Register of Members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report along with voting results of the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.