RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Dec 202421 Dec 2024
Intimation about further investment in Neorise Technologies FZCO, UAE, a wholly owner subsidiary of the Company.
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Rattanindia Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 to consider and approve inter- alia the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024. We further wish to inform that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company closed earlier in compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company shall in continuation of the aforesaid compliance remain closed until 48 hours from the dissemination of the financial results to the Exchanges. Please take the above information on your record. Un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results Submission of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
Rattanindia Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited for consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Submission of audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Rattanindia Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday February 08 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. We further wish to inform that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company closed earlier in compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company in continuation of the aforesaid compliance shall remain closed until 48 hours from the dissemination of the financial results to the Exchanges. Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and the Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

