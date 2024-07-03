Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAutomobile
Open₹1,499.9
Prev. Close₹1,489.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,030.23
Day's High₹1,499.9
Day's Low₹1,405
52 Week's High₹2,221.95
52 Week's Low₹1,340.4
Book Value₹120.38
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,595.14
P/E118.69
EPS12.54
Divi. Yield0.03
Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.83
32.83
32.83
32.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
886.33
815.79
748.22
711.43
Net Worth
919.16
848.62
781.05
744.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
277.22
395.53
161.48
104.88
yoy growth (%)
-29.91
144.92
53.96
12.82
Raw materials
-178.99
-287.71
-110.84
-65.9
As % of sales
64.56
72.74
68.63
62.83
Employee costs
-28.16
-42.69
-15.73
-10
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.98
12.85
11.89
13.12
Depreciation
-8.89
-8.83
-3.22
-2.46
Tax paid
-3.78
-2.65
-3
-4.7
Working capital
-229.61
472.04
125.03
-8.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.91
144.92
53.96
12.82
Op profit growth
129.55
-34.6
-30.85
9.22
EBIT growth
-12.12
47.86
-4.41
28.67
Net profit growth
14.06
20.35
5.62
45.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,154.14
1,090.76
593.26
281.38
200.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,154.14
1,090.76
593.26
281.38
200.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.6
12.7
8.81
11.52
43.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
VENKATESWARA PRADEEP KARUMURU
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gyan Sudha Misra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chintalapudi Lakshmi Kumari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Paketi Rajesh Reddy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Subramaniamsundar Rajan Vangal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pandu Ranga Vittal Elapavuluri
Reports by Olectra Greentech Ltd
Summary
Olectra Greentech Limited was formerly incorporated as Goldstone Teleservices Limited on October 11, 2000. The Company name was changed from Goldstone Teleservices Limited to Goldstone Infratech Limited on September 28, 2007 and further changed from Goldstone Infratech Limited to Olectra Greentech Limited effective on July 6, 2018. The Company was established to takeover the telecom business of Goldstone Technologies as part of restructuring programme undertaken by the Goldstone Technologies Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Composite Polymer Insulators, Electric Buses and Electric Trucks. Consequent to Amalgamation of M/s Newtech Stewing Telecom Limited, M/s. Shree Shree Telecom Private Limited and M/s. Sunplast O-Met Limited with the Company, through Scheme of Amalgamation on 30 June, 2009. In 2009-10, the Company allotted 57,432 Nos. of Equity Shares of Rs 4/- each amounting to Rs. 2,29,728/- to remaining shares holders of Sun Plast O Met Limited pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation.The Company has invested Rs 6.00 crore in TF Solar Power Pvt Limited towards Equity Share Capital and allotted 60,00,000 shares of Rs 10/- each on 14.04.2010. The company has acquired 10000 Shares of TF Solar Power Pvt Ltd from its Promoters on payment of 1,00,000/-.During the year 2012-13,the Company developed and type tested the Cross Arm Insulators for FSC platforms as Import Substitution for the first time in India and further the company had also developed Ho
Read More
The Olectra Greentech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1412.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Olectra Greentech Ltd is ₹11595.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Olectra Greentech Ltd is 118.69 and 12.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Olectra Greentech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Olectra Greentech Ltd is ₹1340.4 and ₹2221.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Olectra Greentech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.06%, 3 Years at 21.14%, 1 Year at 11.31%, 6 Month at -17.64%, 3 Month at -12.93% and 1 Month at -5.85%.
