Summary

Olectra Greentech Limited was formerly incorporated as Goldstone Teleservices Limited on October 11, 2000. The Company name was changed from Goldstone Teleservices Limited to Goldstone Infratech Limited on September 28, 2007 and further changed from Goldstone Infratech Limited to Olectra Greentech Limited effective on July 6, 2018. The Company was established to takeover the telecom business of Goldstone Technologies as part of restructuring programme undertaken by the Goldstone Technologies Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Composite Polymer Insulators, Electric Buses and Electric Trucks. Consequent to Amalgamation of M/s Newtech Stewing Telecom Limited, M/s. Shree Shree Telecom Private Limited and M/s. Sunplast O-Met Limited with the Company, through Scheme of Amalgamation on 30 June, 2009. In 2009-10, the Company allotted 57,432 Nos. of Equity Shares of Rs 4/- each amounting to Rs. 2,29,728/- to remaining shares holders of Sun Plast O Met Limited pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation.The Company has invested Rs 6.00 crore in TF Solar Power Pvt Limited towards Equity Share Capital and allotted 60,00,000 shares of Rs 10/- each on 14.04.2010. The company has acquired 10000 Shares of TF Solar Power Pvt Ltd from its Promoters on payment of 1,00,000/-.During the year 2012-13,the Company developed and type tested the Cross Arm Insulators for FSC platforms as Import Substitution for the first time in India and further the company had also developed Ho

