Olectra Greentech Ltd Share Price

1,412.65
(-5.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,499.9
  • Day's High1,499.9
  • 52 Wk High2,221.95
  • Prev. Close1,489.65
  • Day's Low1,405
  • 52 Wk Low 1,340.4
  • Turnover (lac)6,030.23
  • P/E118.69
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value120.38
  • EPS12.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,595.14
  • Div. Yield0.03
View All Historical Data
Olectra Greentech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

1,499.9

Prev. Close

1,489.65

Turnover(Lac.)

6,030.23

Day's High

1,499.9

Day's Low

1,405

52 Week's High

2,221.95

52 Week's Low

1,340.4

Book Value

120.38

Face Value

4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,595.14

P/E

118.69

EPS

12.54

Divi. Yield

0.03

Olectra Greentech Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

Olectra Greentech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

24 Oct 2024|10:27 AM

Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Olectra Greentech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.01%

Non-Promoter- 9.85%

Institutions: 9.85%

Non-Institutions: 40.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Olectra Greentech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.83

32.83

32.83

32.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

886.33

815.79

748.22

711.43

Net Worth

919.16

848.62

781.05

744.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

277.22

395.53

161.48

104.88

yoy growth (%)

-29.91

144.92

53.96

12.82

Raw materials

-178.99

-287.71

-110.84

-65.9

As % of sales

64.56

72.74

68.63

62.83

Employee costs

-28.16

-42.69

-15.73

-10

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.98

12.85

11.89

13.12

Depreciation

-8.89

-8.83

-3.22

-2.46

Tax paid

-3.78

-2.65

-3

-4.7

Working capital

-229.61

472.04

125.03

-8.69

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.91

144.92

53.96

12.82

Op profit growth

129.55

-34.6

-30.85

9.22

EBIT growth

-12.12

47.86

-4.41

28.67

Net profit growth

14.06

20.35

5.62

45.25

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,154.14

1,090.76

593.26

281.38

200.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,154.14

1,090.76

593.26

281.38

200.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.6

12.7

8.81

11.52

43.76

View Annually Results

Olectra Greentech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Olectra Greentech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

VENKATESWARA PRADEEP KARUMURU

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gyan Sudha Misra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chintalapudi Lakshmi Kumari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Paketi Rajesh Reddy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Subramaniamsundar Rajan Vangal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pandu Ranga Vittal Elapavuluri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Olectra Greentech Ltd

Summary

Olectra Greentech Limited was formerly incorporated as Goldstone Teleservices Limited on October 11, 2000. The Company name was changed from Goldstone Teleservices Limited to Goldstone Infratech Limited on September 28, 2007 and further changed from Goldstone Infratech Limited to Olectra Greentech Limited effective on July 6, 2018. The Company was established to takeover the telecom business of Goldstone Technologies as part of restructuring programme undertaken by the Goldstone Technologies Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Composite Polymer Insulators, Electric Buses and Electric Trucks. Consequent to Amalgamation of M/s Newtech Stewing Telecom Limited, M/s. Shree Shree Telecom Private Limited and M/s. Sunplast O-Met Limited with the Company, through Scheme of Amalgamation on 30 June, 2009. In 2009-10, the Company allotted 57,432 Nos. of Equity Shares of Rs 4/- each amounting to Rs. 2,29,728/- to remaining shares holders of Sun Plast O Met Limited pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation.The Company has invested Rs 6.00 crore in TF Solar Power Pvt Limited towards Equity Share Capital and allotted 60,00,000 shares of Rs 10/- each on 14.04.2010. The company has acquired 10000 Shares of TF Solar Power Pvt Ltd from its Promoters on payment of 1,00,000/-.During the year 2012-13,the Company developed and type tested the Cross Arm Insulators for FSC platforms as Import Substitution for the first time in India and further the company had also developed Ho
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Olectra Greentech Ltd share price today?

The Olectra Greentech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1412.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Olectra Greentech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Olectra Greentech Ltd is ₹11595.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Olectra Greentech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Olectra Greentech Ltd is 118.69 and 12.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Olectra Greentech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Olectra Greentech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Olectra Greentech Ltd is ₹1340.4 and ₹2221.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Olectra Greentech Ltd?

Olectra Greentech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.06%, 3 Years at 21.14%, 1 Year at 11.31%, 6 Month at -17.64%, 3 Month at -12.93% and 1 Month at -5.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Olectra Greentech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Olectra Greentech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.02 %
Institutions - 9.85 %
Public - 40.13 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Olectra Greentech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

