Olectra Greentech Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
523.67
313.94
288.81
342.14
307.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
523.67
313.94
288.81
342.14
307.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.44
6.62
8.38
7.25
4.52
Total Income
528.12
320.55
297.19
349.39
311.68
Total Expenditure
442.43
270.04
254.35
293.29
266.62
PBIDT
85.69
50.51
42.84
56.1
45.06
Interest
11.21
9.59
13.06
13.06
9.7
PBDT
74.48
40.92
29.78
43.04
35.36
Depreciation
9.65
9.07
9.67
9.2
8.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
17.58
7.89
4.11
7.89
5.93
Deferred Tax
-0.4
-0.3
1.11
-1.17
2.06
Reported Profit After Tax
47.65
24.25
14.89
27.11
18.58
Minority Interest After NP
0.09
0.26
1.18
0.13
0.52
Net Profit after Minority Interest
47.56
24
13.71
26.99
18.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
47.56
24
13.71
26.99
18.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.79
2.92
1.67
3.29
2.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.83
32.83
32.83
32.83
32.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.36
16.08
14.83
16.39
14.66
PBDTM(%)
14.22
13.03
10.31
12.57
11.51
PATM(%)
9.09
7.72
5.15
7.92
6.04
Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.Read More
