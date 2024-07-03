Olectra Greentech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
865.33
714.85
321.96
133.5
130.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
865.33
714.85
321.96
133.5
130.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.21
10.77
4.92
9.52
18.79
Total Income
876.54
725.61
326.87
143.02
148.88
Total Expenditure
733.87
623.55
271.92
130.82
123.39
PBIDT
142.67
102.06
54.96
12.19
25.49
Interest
30
23.7
5.05
5.83
11.17
PBDT
112.67
78.36
49.9
6.37
14.32
Depreciation
27.01
23.99
21.74
8.81
14.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.52
13.3
-2.74
0
2.98
Deferred Tax
0.38
1.68
13.34
-0.85
0.92
Reported Profit After Tax
63.76
39.4
17.56
-1.59
-3.86
Minority Interest After NP
0.64
0.81
-0.02
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
63.12
38.59
17.58
-1.59
-3.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-1.34
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
63.12
38.59
18.92
-1.59
-3.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.69
4.7
2.14
-0.19
-0.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.83
32.83
32.83
32.83
32.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.48
14.27
17.07
9.13
19.59
PBDTM(%)
13.02
10.96
15.49
4.77
11
PATM(%)
7.36
5.51
5.45
-1.19
-2.96
Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.Read More
