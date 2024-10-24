Olectra Greentech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.83
32.83
32.83
32.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
886.33
815.79
748.22
711.43
Net Worth
919.16
848.62
781.05
744.26
Minority Interest
Debt
58.39
69
65.97
8.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.25
21.73
18.43
11.38
Total Liabilities
999.8
939.35
865.45
763.73
Fixed Assets
326.85
277.71
290.13
249.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
42.34
34.59
32.25
32.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.07
7.04
6.9
19.09
Networking Capital
457.23
454.29
338.44
375.51
Inventories
216.19
141.99
58.73
62.27
Inventory Days
81.98
Sundry Debtors
511.06
629.23
366.79
260.48
Debtor Days
342.95
Other Current Assets
266.71
253.39
220.91
205.95
Sundry Creditors
-387.93
-437.71
-242.73
-103.25
Creditor Days
135.94
Other Current Liabilities
-148.8
-132.61
-65.26
-49.94
Cash
165.32
165.72
197.74
87.66
Total Assets
999.81
939.35
865.46
763.75
Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.Read More
