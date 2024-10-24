iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Olectra Greentech Ltd Balance Sheet

1,316.15
(-2.72%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:39:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Olectra Greentech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.83

32.83

32.83

32.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

886.33

815.79

748.22

711.43

Net Worth

919.16

848.62

781.05

744.26

Minority Interest

Debt

58.39

69

65.97

8.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

22.25

21.73

18.43

11.38

Total Liabilities

999.8

939.35

865.45

763.73

Fixed Assets

326.85

277.71

290.13

249.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

42.34

34.59

32.25

32.24

Deferred Tax Asset Net

8.07

7.04

6.9

19.09

Networking Capital

457.23

454.29

338.44

375.51

Inventories

216.19

141.99

58.73

62.27

Inventory Days

81.98

Sundry Debtors

511.06

629.23

366.79

260.48

Debtor Days

342.95

Other Current Assets

266.71

253.39

220.91

205.95

Sundry Creditors

-387.93

-437.71

-242.73

-103.25

Creditor Days

135.94

Other Current Liabilities

-148.8

-132.61

-65.26

-49.94

Cash

165.32

165.72

197.74

87.66

Total Assets

999.81

939.35

865.46

763.75

Olectra Greentec : related Articles

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|10:27 AM

Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Olectra Greentech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.