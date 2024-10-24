iifl-logo-icon 1
Olectra Greentech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,412.65
(-5.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Olectra Greentec FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.98

12.85

11.89

13.12

Depreciation

-8.89

-8.83

-3.22

-2.46

Tax paid

-3.78

-2.65

-3

-4.7

Working capital

-229.61

472.04

125.03

-8.69

Other operating items

Operating

-226.29

473.4

130.7

-2.73

Capital expenditure

150.15

49.11

13.79

-37.77

Free cash flow

-76.14

522.51

144.49

-40.5

Equity raised

1,398.38

879.49

226.82

115.15

Investing

32.23

0.01

0

-6.01

Financing

-1.81

-23.18

58.25

74.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,352.65

1,378.84

429.56

143.39

Olectra Greentec : related Articles

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

24 Oct 2024|10:27 AM

Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.

