Olectra Greentech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.98
12.85
11.89
13.12
Depreciation
-8.89
-8.83
-3.22
-2.46
Tax paid
-3.78
-2.65
-3
-4.7
Working capital
-229.61
472.04
125.03
-8.69
Other operating items
Operating
-226.29
473.4
130.7
-2.73
Capital expenditure
150.15
49.11
13.79
-37.77
Free cash flow
-76.14
522.51
144.49
-40.5
Equity raised
1,398.38
879.49
226.82
115.15
Investing
32.23
0.01
0
-6.01
Financing
-1.81
-23.18
58.25
74.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,352.65
1,378.84
429.56
143.39
Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.Read More
