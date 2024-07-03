Olectra Greentech Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,154.14
1,090.76
593.26
281.38
200.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,154.14
1,090.76
593.26
281.38
200.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.6
12.7
8.81
11.52
43.76
Total Income
1,173.73
1,103.46
602.07
292.9
244.28
Total Expenditure
988.23
949.49
511.17
261.2
195.48
PBIDT
185.51
153.97
90.9
31.7
48.8
Interest
43.05
31.43
9.28
7.5
13.94
PBDT
142.45
122.55
81.62
24.19
34.86
Depreciation
36.68
33.11
29.32
13.32
17.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
25.63
17.3
-2.51
1.89
1.63
Deferred Tax
1.49
5.24
19.46
0.91
2.18
Reported Profit After Tax
78.65
66.89
35.36
8.07
13.53
Minority Interest After NP
1.82
1.3
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
76.83
65.59
35.35
8.08
13.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-1.6
0
15.59
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
76.83
65.59
36.95
8.08
-2.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.36
7.99
4.31
0.98
2.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
10
10
10
0
0
Equity
32.83
32.83
32.83
32.83
32.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.07
14.11
15.32
11.26
24.33
PBDTM(%)
12.34
11.23
13.75
8.59
17.38
PATM(%)
6.81
6.13
5.96
2.86
6.74
Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.Read More
