iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Olectra Greentech Ltd Annually Results

1,410
(-0.92%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,154.14

1,090.76

593.26

281.38

200.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,154.14

1,090.76

593.26

281.38

200.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.6

12.7

8.81

11.52

43.76

Total Income

1,173.73

1,103.46

602.07

292.9

244.28

Total Expenditure

988.23

949.49

511.17

261.2

195.48

PBIDT

185.51

153.97

90.9

31.7

48.8

Interest

43.05

31.43

9.28

7.5

13.94

PBDT

142.45

122.55

81.62

24.19

34.86

Depreciation

36.68

33.11

29.32

13.32

17.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

25.63

17.3

-2.51

1.89

1.63

Deferred Tax

1.49

5.24

19.46

0.91

2.18

Reported Profit After Tax

78.65

66.89

35.36

8.07

13.53

Minority Interest After NP

1.82

1.3

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

76.83

65.59

35.35

8.08

13.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-1.6

0

15.59

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

76.83

65.59

36.95

8.08

-2.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.36

7.99

4.31

0.98

2.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

10

10

10

0

0

Equity

32.83

32.83

32.83

32.83

32.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.07

14.11

15.32

11.26

24.33

PBDTM(%)

12.34

11.23

13.75

8.59

17.38

PATM(%)

6.81

6.13

5.96

2.86

6.74

Olectra Greentec: Related NEWS

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|10:27 AM

Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Olectra Greentech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.