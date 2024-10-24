Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
277.22
395.53
161.48
104.88
yoy growth (%)
-29.91
144.92
53.96
12.82
Raw materials
-178.99
-287.71
-110.84
-65.9
As % of sales
64.56
72.74
68.63
62.83
Employee costs
-28.16
-42.69
-15.73
-10
As % of sales
10.15
10.79
9.74
9.54
Other costs
-49.18
-56.02
-21
-8.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.74
14.16
13
8.44
Operating profit
20.87
9.09
13.9
20.11
OPM
7.53
2.29
8.61
19.17
Depreciation
-8.89
-8.83
-3.22
-2.46
Interest expense
-7.42
-13.79
-6.12
-5.72
Other income
11.43
26.38
7.33
1.2
Profit before tax
15.98
12.85
11.89
13.12
Taxes
-3.78
-2.65
-3
-4.7
Tax rate
-23.65
-20.62
-25.22
-35.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.2
10.2
8.89
8.41
Exceptional items
0
0.5
0
0
Net profit
12.2
10.7
8.89
8.41
yoy growth (%)
14.06
20.35
5.62
45.25
NPM
4.4
2.7
5.5
8.02
Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.Read More
