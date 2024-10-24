iifl-logo-icon 1
Olectra Greentech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

277.22

395.53

161.48

104.88

yoy growth (%)

-29.91

144.92

53.96

12.82

Raw materials

-178.99

-287.71

-110.84

-65.9

As % of sales

64.56

72.74

68.63

62.83

Employee costs

-28.16

-42.69

-15.73

-10

As % of sales

10.15

10.79

9.74

9.54

Other costs

-49.18

-56.02

-21

-8.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.74

14.16

13

8.44

Operating profit

20.87

9.09

13.9

20.11

OPM

7.53

2.29

8.61

19.17

Depreciation

-8.89

-8.83

-3.22

-2.46

Interest expense

-7.42

-13.79

-6.12

-5.72

Other income

11.43

26.38

7.33

1.2

Profit before tax

15.98

12.85

11.89

13.12

Taxes

-3.78

-2.65

-3

-4.7

Tax rate

-23.65

-20.62

-25.22

-35.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.2

10.2

8.89

8.41

Exceptional items

0

0.5

0

0

Net profit

12.2

10.7

8.89

8.41

yoy growth (%)

14.06

20.35

5.62

45.25

NPM

4.4

2.7

5.5

8.02

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

24 Oct 2024|10:27 AM

Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.

