iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Olectra Greentech Ltd Board Meeting

1,387.35
(2.18%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:19:57 PM

Olectra Greentec CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Olectra Greentech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
Olectra Greentech Limited has informed the exchange about retirement of Mr. M. Gopalakrishna and Mr. B. Appa Rao independent Directors of the Company w.ef. close of working hours on 26th September, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th September, 2024
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.08.2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Olectra Greentech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the First Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. Out Come of Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
Olectra Greentech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 25th April, 2024 have recommended for payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.40/- per equity share of Rs. 4 Each for the FY 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Olectra Greentech Limited submitted the exchange approved Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31 March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Olectra Greentech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31 2023. Olectra Greentech Limited has informed the exchange about outcome of Board Meeting Held on 27th January, 2024 Olectra Greentech Limited has informed the exchange about approval of Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

Olectra Greentec: Related News

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|10:27 AM

Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Olectra Greentech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.