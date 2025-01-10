To

The Members Of

Olectra Greentech Limited,

Hyderabad

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s OLECTRA GREENTECH LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprises the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

1 Recoverability of trade receivables: Our audit procedures, among other things included the following: The gross balance of trade receivables as at 31 March 2024 amounted to Rs.51,105.84 Lakhs, against which the Company has recorded expected credit loss provision of Rs.85.00 Lakhs during the FY 23-24 Evaluating the Companys policies, processes and financial controls relating to the monitoring of trade receivables and review of credit risks of customers. The Company has a formal policy for evaluation of recoverability of receivables and recording of impairment loss which is applied at every period end. In accordance with Ind AS 109 ‘Financial Instruments, the Company applies Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model for measurement and recognition of impairment loss on trade receivables which is based on the forecasts of default events over the expected life of the asset. Evaluating managements estimates and the inputs used by management for development of the ECL model, analysis of ageing of receivables, assessment of material overdue individual trade receivables including specific customer balances. Assessing the reasonableness of managements loss allowance estimate by examining the information used by management to form such judgements, including testing the accuracy of the historical default data and evaluating whether the historical loss rates are appropriately adjusted based on current economic conditions and forward looking information. In calculating expected credit loss, the Company has also considered customer accounts as well as experience with collection trends and current economic and business conditions. Assessment of recoverable amount is a key audit matter due to: Significance of the carrying amount of these balances. The collectability of trade receivables is a key element of the Companys working capital management. Assessing, on a sample basis, whether items in the debtors ageing report were classified within the appropriate ageing category by comparing individual items in the report with the underlying documentation such as sales invoices. Determination of impairment of trade receivables using expected credit losses model includes significant judgments and estimates and assumptions by management that may have material impact on the financial statements. Requesting for confirmations from major debtors and/or verifying subsequent settlements as an alternative procedure. The Companys disclosures are included in Note 3.19 to the financial statements, which outlines the accounting policy for determining the allowance for doubtful debts and details of the year-on-year movement in gross and net trade receivables. Testing the mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowances by using the same input data used by the Company. 2 Assessment of provision for warranty obligations: Our audit procedures included: Obtaining an understanding of the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Holding Company managements relevant internal controls with regards to the appropriateness of recording of warranty obligations, provisioning for warranty, and the periodic review of provision so created. The Company has provided for product warranty obligation of Rs. 424.69 lakhs during the current Financial Year. Out of total amount provided over the years, the warranty obligation as on the date of balance sheet is Rs. 2880.03 lakhs. We determined this matter as key audit matter since the product warranty obligations and estimations thereof are determined by management using a model which incorporates historical information on the type of product, nature, frequency and average cost of warranty claims, the estimates regarding possible future incidences of product failures and discount rate. Evaluating the model used by the Holding Company management for provisioning of warranty to evaluate on the appropriateness of the methodology followed by the management of the Company and the mathematical accuracy of the model Changes in estimated frequency and amount of future warranty claims can materially affect warranty expenses. Review of the historical cost inputs and the sales of the relevant period. Checking for the consistency of the same methodology being adopted by the Company

Information Other than the Standalone Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information.

The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and

Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during

Financial Statements and Auditors Report the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in: (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid standalone financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded

in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided above, contain any material misstatement. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: o The Company have pending litigations, the liabilities in respect of which is either provided for or disclosed as contingent liabilities - Refer Note 32 of the Notes on accounts to the standalone financial statements. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements; o The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; o There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. o Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail

(edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the “Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of

OLECTRA GREENTECH LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) Of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of OLECTRA GREENTECH LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the

Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of OLECTRA GREENTECH LIMITED

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than immovable properties, where company has recognised as PPE based on Agreement for Sale as described in notes to accounts 4 and also where the company is the lessee and respective lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

The relevant details are as under:-

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Land admeasuring 150 Acres at Shabad Village & Mandal, Telangana Rs. 4,748.51 Lakhs Agreement of Sale was registered in the name of the Company. However, Final Sale Deed is to be executed NO From Nov 2021 onwards Please refer Note No.4 of the Financial Statements

(d) As per information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of examination of records, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) As per information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of examination of records, there are no proceedings initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year and as per the information and explanations provided to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) As per the information and explanation provided to us and based on examination of records of the company, during the FY 2023-24, the Company has been sanctioned working capital facility in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets of the company and the company filed quarterly returns or statements for such loan with the banks. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements, book debt statements, statements on ageing analysis of the debtors and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed. iii. As per the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or secured or unsecured advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships during the year except that the company has granted unsecured loan to Joint Venture during the year. The Company has made investments in companies during the year. The company has not made investments in or granted any unsecured loans to firms, limited liability partnership firm during the year.

(a) The Company has not provided any loan during the financial year. The balances outstanding at the end of the current financial year for the loans provided by the company during preceding financial years and are as follows:

Name of the Entity Nature of Relation Loans provided during the year Outstanding Loan Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) M/s. SSISPL-BYD-OGL Joint Venture - 924.67 M/s. Trinity Infra Venture Limited Others - 270.57

(b) The company has invested in the un quoted equity instruments in the following entities:

EVEY Trans (JAB) Private Limited – 25,32,400 Shares EVEY Trans (MHS) Private Limited – 34,00,000 Shares EVEY Trans (BLR) Private Limited – 18,10,000 Shares EVEY Trans (MSR) Private Limited – 3,400 Shares

As per the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of records, investments made and the terms and conditions, prima facie, are not prejudicial to the interest of the company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loan during the year.

(c) As per the information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, in respect of loans granted by the Company during the year, in our opinion, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) As per the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of examination of records of the company, in respect of loans granted by the Company during the year, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. (e) As per the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of examination of records of the company, no loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) As per the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of examination of records of the company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. iv. As per the information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of examination of records of the company, in our opinion the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees, and securities provided, as applicable. v. As per the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts and records maintained by the company in respect of products where, pursuant to the rules made by the central government of India, the maintenance of cost records has been specified under the sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out any detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) As per the information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of examination of records of the company, in our opinion, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) As per the information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of examination of records of the company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount of dispute (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount deposited (Rs. In Lakhs) Income Tax Income Tax AY 2014-2015 CIT(A) 255.12 41.39 Income Tax Income Tax AY 2017-2018 CIT(A) 119.28 55.67

viii. As per the information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of examination of records of the company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks and government.

(b) As per the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company and as per the information and explanations provided to us, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the company has availed a loan of Rs.1,753 lakhs during the preceding financial year from Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC). The same was sanctioned for procurement of TSRTC Project buses by SSISPL-OGL-BYD Consortium, Joint venture of the Company. As per arrangement between Company, REC and SSISPL-OGL-BYD Consortium (JV), the loan was sanctioned to the Company which in turn was passed on to the JV carrying the same interest rate being charged by REC. Details are as mentioned below:

Nature of fund taken Name of Lender Amount involved (Rs. Lakhs) Name of the Joint Venture Nature of Trans- action for which fund utilized Outstanding Balance (Rs. Lakhs) Term Loan Rural Electrical Corporation Ltd 1,753.00 SSISPL- OGL-BYD Procurement of Buses 924.67

(f) As per the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. As per the information and explanation provided to us, (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. As per the information and explanation provided to us, (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting Standards. xiv. (a) Based on the information and explanation provided to us, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.