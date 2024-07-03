iifl-logo-icon 1
Varroc Engineering Ltd Share Price

608.1
(-4.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open634
  • Day's High636.95
  • 52 Wk High716.9
  • Prev. Close633.55
  • Day's Low608.1
  • 52 Wk Low 433
  • Turnover (lac)962.78
  • P/E22.32
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value63.83
  • EPS28.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,290.94
  • Div. Yield0
Varroc Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

634

Prev. Close

633.55

Turnover(Lac.)

962.78

Day's High

636.95

Day's Low

608.1

52 Week's High

716.9

52 Week's Low

433

Book Value

63.83

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,290.94

P/E

22.32

EPS

28.36

Divi. Yield

0

Varroc Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 May, 2024

arrow

Varroc Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Varroc Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 16.45%

Institutions: 16.44%

Non-Institutions: 8.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Varroc Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.28

15.28

15.28

15.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

895.18

539.1

1,925.71

1,901.68

Net Worth

910.46

554.38

1,940.99

1,916.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,561.77

2,303.94

2,046.89

1,676.01

yoy growth (%)

11.19

12.55

22.12

Raw materials

-1,671.57

-1,476.71

-1,303.48

-1,071.69

As % of sales

65.25

64.09

63.68

63.94

Employee costs

-268.68

-218.18

-175.37

-143.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

137.15

121.05

105.16

50.01

Depreciation

-154.36

-131.69

-101.61

-96.28

Tax paid

-44.98

-22.02

-35.33

-8.01

Working capital

190.6

-103.07

59.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.19

12.55

22.12

Op profit growth

4.12

3.98

35.75

EBIT growth

18.25

12.46

50.01

Net profit growth

-6.93

41.81

66.24

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,551.94

6,891.21

5,844.2

4,373.88

11,121.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,551.94

6,891.21

5,844.2

4,373.88

11,121.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

71.97

35.06

33.93

151.36

98.89

Varroc Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Varroc Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

TARANG JAIN

Director & Chief Executive Off

ARJUN TARANG JAIN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gautam P Khandelwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

VIJAYA SAMPATH

Independent Non Exe. Director

MARC SZULEWICZ

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinish Kathuria

Director & Chief Executive Off

Dhruv Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Varroc Engineering Ltd

Summary

Varroc Engineering Limited was incorporated on May 11, 1988 at Mumbai. The Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Varroc Engineering Limited on February 5, 2018. The Company is a global tier-1 (tier-1 companies are companies that directly supply to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) automotive component group. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electricals-electronics components, and precision metallic components to passenger car, commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and off highway vehicle (OHV) OEMs directly worldwide. It is one of the leading global passenger car lighting suppliers and amongst the top 2-wheeler automotive component supplier in India. It has a global footprint of 37 manufacturing facilities.The Company commenced operations with polymer business in 1990. It initially grew organically in India by adding new business lines, such as electrical division and metallic division. Subsequently, it diversified the product offerings and expanded its production capacity through various investments, joint ventures and acquisitions. It expanded its manufacturing footprint by investing in nine manufacturing plants and an additional R&D center in India since 2012.In 2005, the company formed Varroc Exhaust Systems Private Limited to manufacture catalytic convertor for two wheelers and three-wheelers.In 2007, the company formed a joint
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Varroc Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Varroc Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹608.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Varroc Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Varroc Engineering Ltd is ₹9290.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Varroc Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Varroc Engineering Ltd is 22.32 and 9.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Varroc Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Varroc Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Varroc Engineering Ltd is ₹433 and ₹716.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Varroc Engineering Ltd?

Varroc Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.52%, 3 Years at 22.98%, 1 Year at 14.30%, 6 Month at -6.64%, 3 Month at 8.33% and 1 Month at 20.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Varroc Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Varroc Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 16.45 %
Public - 8.55 %

