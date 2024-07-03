Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹634
Prev. Close₹633.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹962.78
Day's High₹636.95
Day's Low₹608.1
52 Week's High₹716.9
52 Week's Low₹433
Book Value₹63.83
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,290.94
P/E22.32
EPS28.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.28
15.28
15.28
15.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
895.18
539.1
1,925.71
1,901.68
Net Worth
910.46
554.38
1,940.99
1,916.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,561.77
2,303.94
2,046.89
1,676.01
yoy growth (%)
11.19
12.55
22.12
Raw materials
-1,671.57
-1,476.71
-1,303.48
-1,071.69
As % of sales
65.25
64.09
63.68
63.94
Employee costs
-268.68
-218.18
-175.37
-143.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
137.15
121.05
105.16
50.01
Depreciation
-154.36
-131.69
-101.61
-96.28
Tax paid
-44.98
-22.02
-35.33
-8.01
Working capital
190.6
-103.07
59.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.19
12.55
22.12
Op profit growth
4.12
3.98
35.75
EBIT growth
18.25
12.46
50.01
Net profit growth
-6.93
41.81
66.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,551.94
6,891.21
5,844.2
4,373.88
11,121.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,551.94
6,891.21
5,844.2
4,373.88
11,121.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
71.97
35.06
33.93
151.36
98.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
TARANG JAIN
Director & Chief Executive Off
ARJUN TARANG JAIN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gautam P Khandelwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
VIJAYA SAMPATH
Independent Non Exe. Director
MARC SZULEWICZ
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinish Kathuria
Director & Chief Executive Off
Dhruv Jain
Reports by Varroc Engineering Ltd
Summary
Varroc Engineering Limited was incorporated on May 11, 1988 at Mumbai. The Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Varroc Engineering Limited on February 5, 2018. The Company is a global tier-1 (tier-1 companies are companies that directly supply to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) automotive component group. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electricals-electronics components, and precision metallic components to passenger car, commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and off highway vehicle (OHV) OEMs directly worldwide. It is one of the leading global passenger car lighting suppliers and amongst the top 2-wheeler automotive component supplier in India. It has a global footprint of 37 manufacturing facilities.The Company commenced operations with polymer business in 1990. It initially grew organically in India by adding new business lines, such as electrical division and metallic division. Subsequently, it diversified the product offerings and expanded its production capacity through various investments, joint ventures and acquisitions. It expanded its manufacturing footprint by investing in nine manufacturing plants and an additional R&D center in India since 2012.In 2005, the company formed Varroc Exhaust Systems Private Limited to manufacture catalytic convertor for two wheelers and three-wheelers.In 2007, the company formed a joint
Read More
The Varroc Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹608.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Varroc Engineering Ltd is ₹9290.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Varroc Engineering Ltd is 22.32 and 9.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Varroc Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Varroc Engineering Ltd is ₹433 and ₹716.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Varroc Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.52%, 3 Years at 22.98%, 1 Year at 14.30%, 6 Month at -6.64%, 3 Month at 8.33% and 1 Month at 20.95%.
