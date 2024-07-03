Summary

Varroc Engineering Limited was incorporated on May 11, 1988 at Mumbai. The Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Varroc Engineering Limited on February 5, 2018. The Company is a global tier-1 (tier-1 companies are companies that directly supply to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) automotive component group. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electricals-electronics components, and precision metallic components to passenger car, commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and off highway vehicle (OHV) OEMs directly worldwide. It is one of the leading global passenger car lighting suppliers and amongst the top 2-wheeler automotive component supplier in India. It has a global footprint of 37 manufacturing facilities.The Company commenced operations with polymer business in 1990. It initially grew organically in India by adding new business lines, such as electrical division and metallic division. Subsequently, it diversified the product offerings and expanded its production capacity through various investments, joint ventures and acquisitions. It expanded its manufacturing footprint by investing in nine manufacturing plants and an additional R&D center in India since 2012.In 2005, the company formed Varroc Exhaust Systems Private Limited to manufacture catalytic convertor for two wheelers and three-wheelers.In 2007, the company formed a joint

