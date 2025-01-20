iifl-logo-icon 1
Varroc Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

588.1
(0.18%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:54:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.62

8.2

10.53

Op profit growth

-51.65

-6.46

50.84

EBIT growth

-297.63

-68.63

76.93

Net profit growth

-3,30,941.36

-99.95

43.8

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.51

7.38

8.53

6.25

EBIT margin

-3.28

1.68

5.82

3.63

Net profit margin

-5.59

0

4.38

3.36

RoCE

-5.02

3.12

14.54

RoNW

-5.23

0

4.49

RoA

-2.13

0

2.73

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-41.14

0.19

36.61

273.52

Dividend per share

0

3

0.5

3.5

Cash EPS

-99.94

-54.27

5.18

-19.47

Book value per share

198.17

222.86

229.68

1,774.88

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.86

681.57

P/CEPS

-3.64

-2.38

P/B

1.84

0.58

EV/EBIDTA

16.26

5.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

1.36

0.28

Tax payout

4.24

-76.01

-12.05

-5.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.08

40.89

45.11

Inventory days

37.65

31.83

28.71

Creditor days

-96.14

-82.6

-73.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.28

-1.34

-6.94

-3.74

Net debt / equity

0.97

1.06

0.3

0.52

Net debt / op. profit

7.43

3.88

0.98

1.98

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.45

-62.81

-62.09

-64.91

Employee costs

-14.41

-14.32

-12.77

-12.94

Other costs

-15.61

-15.48

-16.58

-15.87

