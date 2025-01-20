Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.62
8.2
10.53
Op profit growth
-51.65
-6.46
50.84
EBIT growth
-297.63
-68.63
76.93
Net profit growth
-3,30,941.36
-99.95
43.8
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.51
7.38
8.53
6.25
EBIT margin
-3.28
1.68
5.82
3.63
Net profit margin
-5.59
0
4.38
3.36
RoCE
-5.02
3.12
14.54
RoNW
-5.23
0
4.49
RoA
-2.13
0
2.73
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-41.14
0.19
36.61
273.52
Dividend per share
0
3
0.5
3.5
Cash EPS
-99.94
-54.27
5.18
-19.47
Book value per share
198.17
222.86
229.68
1,774.88
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8.86
681.57
P/CEPS
-3.64
-2.38
P/B
1.84
0.58
EV/EBIDTA
16.26
5.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
1.36
0.28
Tax payout
4.24
-76.01
-12.05
-5.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.08
40.89
45.11
Inventory days
37.65
31.83
28.71
Creditor days
-96.14
-82.6
-73.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.28
-1.34
-6.94
-3.74
Net debt / equity
0.97
1.06
0.3
0.52
Net debt / op. profit
7.43
3.88
0.98
1.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.45
-62.81
-62.09
-64.91
Employee costs
-14.41
-14.32
-12.77
-12.94
Other costs
-15.61
-15.48
-16.58
-15.87
No Record Found
