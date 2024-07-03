iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Varroc Engineering Ltd Nine Monthly Results

602.55
(-3.02%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5,577.08

5,192.1

4,192.21

7,683.49

8,377.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,577.08

5,192.1

4,192.21

7,683.49

8,377.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

60.41

17.6

26.06

124.32

51.53

Total Income

5,637.5

5,209.69

4,218.28

7,807.82

8,428.65

Total Expenditure

5,045.47

5,641.54

4,716.06

7,512.08

7,624.22

PBIDT

592.02

-431.85

-497.79

295.73

804.44

Interest

148.72

137.77

81.27

125.31

102.98

PBDT

443.31

-569.62

-579.06

170.42

701.46

Depreciation

254.32

244.57

220.97

658.65

525.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.92

41.11

19.65

44.56

65.76

Deferred Tax

-293.65

1.84

2.1

-48.46

-29.16

Reported Profit After Tax

473.72

-857.14

-821.77

-484.32

139.61

Minority Interest After NP

4.55

2.32

2.79

2.18

1.87

Net Profit after Minority Interest

469.17

-859.46

-824.56

-486.51

137.73

Extra-ordinary Items

-20.92

-855.91

-776.05

-107.78

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

490.09

-3.55

-48.51

-378.73

137.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

30.71

-56.25

-53.96

-36.09

10.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.28

15.28

15.28

13.48

13.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.61

-8.31

-11.87

3.84

9.6

PBDTM(%)

7.94

-10.97

-13.81

2.21

8.37

PATM(%)

8.49

-16.5

-19.6

-6.3

1.66

Varroc Engineer: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Varroc Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.