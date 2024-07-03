Varroc Engineering Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,577.08
5,192.1
4,192.21
7,683.49
8,377.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,577.08
5,192.1
4,192.21
7,683.49
8,377.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
60.41
17.6
26.06
124.32
51.53
Total Income
5,637.5
5,209.69
4,218.28
7,807.82
8,428.65
Total Expenditure
5,045.47
5,641.54
4,716.06
7,512.08
7,624.22
PBIDT
592.02
-431.85
-497.79
295.73
804.44
Interest
148.72
137.77
81.27
125.31
102.98
PBDT
443.31
-569.62
-579.06
170.42
701.46
Depreciation
254.32
244.57
220.97
658.65
525.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.92
41.11
19.65
44.56
65.76
Deferred Tax
-293.65
1.84
2.1
-48.46
-29.16
Reported Profit After Tax
473.72
-857.14
-821.77
-484.32
139.61
Minority Interest After NP
4.55
2.32
2.79
2.18
1.87
Net Profit after Minority Interest
469.17
-859.46
-824.56
-486.51
137.73
Extra-ordinary Items
-20.92
-855.91
-776.05
-107.78
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
490.09
-3.55
-48.51
-378.73
137.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
30.71
-56.25
-53.96
-36.09
10.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.28
15.28
15.28
13.48
13.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.61
-8.31
-11.87
3.84
9.6
PBDTM(%)
7.94
-10.97
-13.81
2.21
8.37
PATM(%)
8.49
-16.5
-19.6
-6.3
1.66
