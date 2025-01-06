Varroc Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
137.15
121.05
105.16
50.01
Depreciation
-154.36
-131.69
-101.61
-96.28
Tax paid
-44.98
-22.02
-35.33
-8.01
Working capital
190.6
-103.07
59.17
Other operating items
Operating
128.4
-135.73
27.38
Capital expenditure
115.73
465.06
105.03
Free cash flow
244.13
329.32
132.41
Equity raised
2,935.16
2,065.12
1,866.45
Investing
581.98
-23.75
0
Financing
505.06
414.46
382.16
Dividends paid
0
42.23
6.15
4.03
Net in cash
4,266.33
2,827.39
2,387.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.