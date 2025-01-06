iifl-logo-icon 1
Varroc Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

609.15
(-3.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Varroc Engineer FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

137.15

121.05

105.16

50.01

Depreciation

-154.36

-131.69

-101.61

-96.28

Tax paid

-44.98

-22.02

-35.33

-8.01

Working capital

190.6

-103.07

59.17

Other operating items

Operating

128.4

-135.73

27.38

Capital expenditure

115.73

465.06

105.03

Free cash flow

244.13

329.32

132.41

Equity raised

2,935.16

2,065.12

1,866.45

Investing

581.98

-23.75

0

Financing

505.06

414.46

382.16

Dividends paid

0

42.23

6.15

4.03

Net in cash

4,266.33

2,827.39

2,387.2

