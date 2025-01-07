iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Varroc Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

603.95
(-0.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Varroc Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,561.77

2,303.94

2,046.89

1,676.01

yoy growth (%)

11.19

12.55

22.12

Raw materials

-1,671.57

-1,476.71

-1,303.48

-1,071.69

As % of sales

65.25

64.09

63.68

63.94

Employee costs

-268.68

-218.18

-175.37

-143.17

As % of sales

10.48

9.46

8.56

8.54

Other costs

-385.3

-382.21

-349.88

-300.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.04

16.58

17.09

17.92

Operating profit

236.2

226.84

218.15

160.69

OPM

9.22

9.84

10.65

9.58

Depreciation

-154.36

-131.69

-101.61

-96.28

Interest expense

-56.11

-42.37

-40.15

-46.85

Other income

111.41

68.27

28.77

32.45

Profit before tax

137.15

121.05

105.16

50.01

Taxes

-44.98

-22.02

-35.33

-8.01

Tax rate

-32.8

-18.19

-33.59

-16.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

92.16

99.02

69.83

42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

92.16

99.02

69.82

42

yoy growth (%)

-6.93

41.81

66.24

NPM

3.59

4.29

3.41

2.5

Varroc Engineer : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Varroc Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.