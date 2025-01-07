Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,561.77
2,303.94
2,046.89
1,676.01
yoy growth (%)
11.19
12.55
22.12
Raw materials
-1,671.57
-1,476.71
-1,303.48
-1,071.69
As % of sales
65.25
64.09
63.68
63.94
Employee costs
-268.68
-218.18
-175.37
-143.17
As % of sales
10.48
9.46
8.56
8.54
Other costs
-385.3
-382.21
-349.88
-300.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.04
16.58
17.09
17.92
Operating profit
236.2
226.84
218.15
160.69
OPM
9.22
9.84
10.65
9.58
Depreciation
-154.36
-131.69
-101.61
-96.28
Interest expense
-56.11
-42.37
-40.15
-46.85
Other income
111.41
68.27
28.77
32.45
Profit before tax
137.15
121.05
105.16
50.01
Taxes
-44.98
-22.02
-35.33
-8.01
Tax rate
-32.8
-18.19
-33.59
-16.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
92.16
99.02
69.83
42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
92.16
99.02
69.82
42
yoy growth (%)
-6.93
41.81
66.24
NPM
3.59
4.29
3.41
2.5
