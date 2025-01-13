Varroc Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.28
15.28
15.28
15.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
895.18
539.1
1,925.71
1,901.68
Net Worth
910.46
554.38
1,940.99
1,916.96
Minority Interest
Debt
1,396.23
1,746.34
1,181.13
525.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
102.88
143.97
118.04
113.72
Total Liabilities
2,409.57
2,444.69
3,240.16
2,556.54
Fixed Assets
1,120.11
1,212.05
1,190.1
1,166.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
958.68
943.94
1,022.96
1,022.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
294.25
64.02
47.41
52.77
Networking Capital
-23.42
70.54
936.67
67.15
Inventories
389.27
410.92
361.63
312.1
Inventory Days
44.46
Sundry Debtors
226.29
303.32
397.19
362.82
Debtor Days
51.69
Other Current Assets
285.08
223.24
1,192.7
215.54
Sundry Creditors
-738.3
-649.18
-718.8
-588.48
Creditor Days
83.84
Other Current Liabilities
-185.76
-217.76
-296.05
-234.83
Cash
59.97
154.14
43.01
247.39
Total Assets
2,409.59
2,444.69
3,240.15
2,556.54
