|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Varroc Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other Business matters Resignation of Mr. Tarun Tyagi, Whole Time Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Varroc Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and other business UFR_Q1FY2024-25 Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Machine Readable File (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Varroc Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31 2024 and other matters AFR-BM Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) Regulation 37(6) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Varroc Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. UFR-Q3 FY 2024 BoardMeeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.