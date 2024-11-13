iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Varroc Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other Business matters Resignation of Mr. Tarun Tyagi, Whole Time Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Varroc Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and other business UFR_Q1FY2024-25 Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Machine Readable File (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
Varroc Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31 2024 and other matters AFR-BM Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) Regulation 37(6) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
Varroc Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. UFR-Q3 FY 2024 BoardMeeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

