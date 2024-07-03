iifl-logo-icon 1
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd Share Price

58.07
(-2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open59.47
  • Day's High59.66
  • 52 Wk High80
  • Prev. Close59.47
  • Day's Low57.34
  • 52 Wk Low 57.5
  • Turnover (lac)6,156.3
  • P/E39.91
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.47
  • EPS1.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25,673.37
  • Div. Yield1.35
No Records Found

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

59.47

Prev. Close

59.47

Turnover(Lac.)

6,156.3

Day's High

59.66

Day's Low

57.34

52 Week's High

80

52 Week's Low

57.5

Book Value

4.47

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,673.37

P/E

39.91

EPS

1.49

Divi. Yield

1.35

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Motherson Sumi Q2 Profit Drops 3% Despite Revenue Growth

Motherson Sumi Q2 Profit Drops 3% Despite Revenue Growth

12 Nov 2024|12:23 AM

Total revenue from operations rose by 10.3% to ₹2,326 crore, up from ₹2,109 crore in Q2 FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.76%

Foreign: 27.76%

Indian: 33.95%

Non-Promoter- 26.86%

Institutions: 26.86%

Non-Institutions: 11.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

442.1

442.1

315.8

710.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,234.7

888.4

798.8

-0.4

Net Worth

1,676.8

1,330.5

1,114.6

709.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

5,635

3,937.7

yoy growth (%)

43.1

Raw materials

-3,609.3

-2,511.1

As % of sales

64.05

63.77

Employee costs

-946.4

-653.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

626.3

532

Depreciation

-105.5

-37.4

Tax paid

-150.2

-135.8

Working capital

215.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.1

Op profit growth

32.03

EBIT growth

21.41

Net profit growth

3.65

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

V C Sehgal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Laksh Vaaman Sehgal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Norikatsu Ishida

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Kumar Seth

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anupam Mohindroo

Independent Non Exe. Director

Virendra Chand Katoch

Whole Time Director & COO

Anurag Gahlot

Non Executive Director

Yuichi Shimizu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anisha Motwani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suparna Pandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

Summary

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (Formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) was incorporated on July 2, 2020 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL). The Company is a specialized, full-system solutions provider catering to a diverse range of customers in the automotive and other industries. The Company is engaged primarily in the manufacture and sale of components to automotive original equipment manufacturers.As a flagship company of the Motherson Group, the Company has over 230 facilities across 41 countries and five continents. This global footprint allows the Company to provide robust and scalable product support to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Noida, India, and employing approximately 40000 people, the Company operates through its 23 facilities consisting of manufacturing and assembly sites and technical centres across India. The Company is a joint venture entity between Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) and Sumitomo Wiring Systems Limited, Japan, a global leader in the manufacture of wiring harnesses, harness components and other electric wires. The Board of Directors of Company at its meeting held on July 2, 2020, approved the composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (the Amalgamated Company) and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (the Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors. The Scheme, inter-alia, p
Company FAQs

What is the Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd share price today?

The Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd is ₹25673.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd is 39.91 and 16.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd is ₹57.5 and ₹80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd?

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.36%, 1 Year at -3.30%, 6 Month at -18.67%, 3 Month at -12.85% and 1 Month at -6.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.73 %
Institutions - 26.87 %
Public - 11.41 %

