SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹59.47
Prev. Close₹59.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,156.3
Day's High₹59.66
Day's Low₹57.34
52 Week's High₹80
52 Week's Low₹57.5
Book Value₹4.47
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,673.37
P/E39.91
EPS1.49
Divi. Yield1.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
442.1
442.1
315.8
710.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,234.7
888.4
798.8
-0.4
Net Worth
1,676.8
1,330.5
1,114.6
709.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
5,635
3,937.7
yoy growth (%)
43.1
Raw materials
-3,609.3
-2,511.1
As % of sales
64.05
63.77
Employee costs
-946.4
-653.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
626.3
532
Depreciation
-105.5
-37.4
Tax paid
-150.2
-135.8
Working capital
215.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.1
Op profit growth
32.03
EBIT growth
21.41
Net profit growth
3.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
V C Sehgal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Laksh Vaaman Sehgal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Norikatsu Ishida
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Kumar Seth
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anupam Mohindroo
Independent Non Exe. Director
Virendra Chand Katoch
Whole Time Director & COO
Anurag Gahlot
Non Executive Director
Yuichi Shimizu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anisha Motwani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suparna Pandhi
Reports by Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
Summary
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (Formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) was incorporated on July 2, 2020 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL). The Company is a specialized, full-system solutions provider catering to a diverse range of customers in the automotive and other industries. The Company is engaged primarily in the manufacture and sale of components to automotive original equipment manufacturers.As a flagship company of the Motherson Group, the Company has over 230 facilities across 41 countries and five continents. This global footprint allows the Company to provide robust and scalable product support to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Noida, India, and employing approximately 40000 people, the Company operates through its 23 facilities consisting of manufacturing and assembly sites and technical centres across India. The Company is a joint venture entity between Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) and Sumitomo Wiring Systems Limited, Japan, a global leader in the manufacture of wiring harnesses, harness components and other electric wires. The Board of Directors of Company at its meeting held on July 2, 2020, approved the composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (the Amalgamated Company) and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (the Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors. The Scheme, inter-alia, p
Read More
The Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd is ₹25673.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd is 39.91 and 16.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd is ₹57.5 and ₹80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.36%, 1 Year at -3.30%, 6 Month at -18.67%, 3 Month at -12.85% and 1 Month at -6.61%.
