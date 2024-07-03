Summary

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (Formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) was incorporated on July 2, 2020 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL). The Company is a specialized, full-system solutions provider catering to a diverse range of customers in the automotive and other industries. The Company is engaged primarily in the manufacture and sale of components to automotive original equipment manufacturers.As a flagship company of the Motherson Group, the Company has over 230 facilities across 41 countries and five continents. This global footprint allows the Company to provide robust and scalable product support to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Noida, India, and employing approximately 40000 people, the Company operates through its 23 facilities consisting of manufacturing and assembly sites and technical centres across India. The Company is a joint venture entity between Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) and Sumitomo Wiring Systems Limited, Japan, a global leader in the manufacture of wiring harnesses, harness components and other electric wires. The Board of Directors of Company at its meeting held on July 2, 2020, approved the composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (the Amalgamated Company) and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (the Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors. The Scheme, inter-alia, p

