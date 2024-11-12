iifl-logo-icon 1
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd Board Meeting

56.68
(1.80%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:04:56 PM

Motherson Wiring CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202410 Oct 2024
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Intimation for re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 20248 Jul 2024
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202410 Apr 2024
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 20244 Jan 2024
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for approval of unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

Motherson Wiring: Related News

Motherson Sumi Q2 Profit Drops 3% Despite Revenue Growth

Motherson Sumi Q2 Profit Drops 3% Despite Revenue Growth

12 Nov 2024|12:23 AM

Total revenue from operations rose by 10.3% to ₹2,326 crore, up from ₹2,109 crore in Q2 FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Read More
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Loading...

