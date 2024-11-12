Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 10 Oct 2024

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Intimation for re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 8 Jul 2024

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 10 Apr 2024

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 4 Jan 2024