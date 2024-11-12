iifl-logo-icon 1
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

57.8
(-0.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

5,635

3,937.7

yoy growth (%)

43.1

Raw materials

-3,609.3

-2,511.1

As % of sales

64.05

63.77

Employee costs

-946.4

-653.5

As % of sales

16.79

16.59

Other costs

-349

-220

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.19

5.58

Operating profit

730.3

553.1

OPM

12.96

14.04

Depreciation

-105.5

-37.4

Interest expense

-28.5

-7.3

Other income

30

23.6

Profit before tax

626.3

532

Taxes

-150.2

-135.8

Tax rate

-23.98

-25.52

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

476.1

396.2

Exceptional items

-65.4

0

Net profit

410.7

396.2

yoy growth (%)

3.65

NPM

7.28

10.06

Motherson Wiring : related Articles

Motherson Sumi Q2 Profit Drops 3% Despite Revenue Growth

Motherson Sumi Q2 Profit Drops 3% Despite Revenue Growth

12 Nov 2024|12:23 AM

Total revenue from operations rose by 10.3% to ₹2,326 crore, up from ₹2,109 crore in Q2 FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

