|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
5,635
3,937.7
yoy growth (%)
43.1
Raw materials
-3,609.3
-2,511.1
As % of sales
64.05
63.77
Employee costs
-946.4
-653.5
As % of sales
16.79
16.59
Other costs
-349
-220
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.19
5.58
Operating profit
730.3
553.1
OPM
12.96
14.04
Depreciation
-105.5
-37.4
Interest expense
-28.5
-7.3
Other income
30
23.6
Profit before tax
626.3
532
Taxes
-150.2
-135.8
Tax rate
-23.98
-25.52
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
476.1
396.2
Exceptional items
-65.4
0
Net profit
410.7
396.2
yoy growth (%)
3.65
NPM
7.28
10.06
Total revenue from operations rose by 10.3% to ₹2,326 crore, up from ₹2,109 crore in Q2 FY24.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.
