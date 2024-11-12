Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
442.1
442.1
315.8
710.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,234.7
888.4
798.8
-0.4
Net Worth
1,676.8
1,330.5
1,114.6
709.7
Minority Interest
Debt
259.1
372.6
282.8
96.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
54.7
67
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,990.6
1,770.1
1,397.4
806
Fixed Assets
623.4
606.2
464.4
169.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
104.6
108.1
40.3
25.9
Networking Capital
994.3
1,019
599.4
573
Inventories
1,139.9
1,209.6
960
798.6
Inventory Days
62.18
74.02
Sundry Debtors
895.9
800.4
659.3
674.9
Debtor Days
42.7
62.55
Other Current Assets
161.5
203.6
144.4
82.9
Sundry Creditors
-924.5
-925.7
-912.9
-751.6
Creditor Days
59.13
69.66
Other Current Liabilities
-278.5
-268.9
-251.4
-231.8
Cash
268.3
36.8
293.3
37.3
Total Assets
1,990.6
1,770.1
1,397.4
806
Total revenue from operations rose by 10.3% to ₹2,326 crore, up from ₹2,109 crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.