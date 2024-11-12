iifl-logo-icon 1
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd Balance Sheet

56
(-0.25%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:07:02 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

442.1

442.1

315.8

710.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,234.7

888.4

798.8

-0.4

Net Worth

1,676.8

1,330.5

1,114.6

709.7

Minority Interest

Debt

259.1

372.6

282.8

96.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

54.7

67

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,990.6

1,770.1

1,397.4

806

Fixed Assets

623.4

606.2

464.4

169.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

104.6

108.1

40.3

25.9

Networking Capital

994.3

1,019

599.4

573

Inventories

1,139.9

1,209.6

960

798.6

Inventory Days

62.18

74.02

Sundry Debtors

895.9

800.4

659.3

674.9

Debtor Days

42.7

62.55

Other Current Assets

161.5

203.6

144.4

82.9

Sundry Creditors

-924.5

-925.7

-912.9

-751.6

Creditor Days

59.13

69.66

Other Current Liabilities

-278.5

-268.9

-251.4

-231.8

Cash

268.3

36.8

293.3

37.3

Total Assets

1,990.6

1,770.1

1,397.4

806

Motherson Wiring : related Articles

Motherson Sumi Q2 Profit Drops 3% Despite Revenue Growth

Motherson Sumi Q2 Profit Drops 3% Despite Revenue Growth

12 Nov 2024|12:23 AM

Total revenue from operations rose by 10.3% to ₹2,326 crore, up from ₹2,109 crore in Q2 FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

