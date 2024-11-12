Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
27.76%
27.76%
27.76%
27.76%
27.76%
Indian
33.95%
33.95%
33.95%
33.95%
33.95%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
26.86%
27%
27.16%
28.33%
28.84%
Non-Institutions
11.4%
11.26%
11.1%
9.93%
9.4%
Total Non-Promoter
38.27%
38.27%
38.27%
38.27%
38.25%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0.02%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Total revenue from operations rose by 10.3% to ₹2,326 crore, up from ₹2,109 crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.