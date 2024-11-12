iifl-logo-icon 1
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

56.14
(-2.09%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

27.76%

27.76%

27.76%

27.76%

27.76%

Indian

33.95%

33.95%

33.95%

33.95%

33.95%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

26.86%

27%

27.16%

28.33%

28.84%

Non-Institutions

11.4%

11.26%

11.1%

9.93%

9.4%

Total Non-Promoter

38.27%

38.27%

38.27%

38.27%

38.25%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0.02%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.76%

Foreign: 27.76%

Indian: 33.95%

Non-Promoter- 26.86%

Institutions: 26.86%

Non-Institutions: 11.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Motherson Wiring: Related NEWS

Motherson Sumi Q2 Profit Drops 3% Despite Revenue Growth

Motherson Sumi Q2 Profit Drops 3% Despite Revenue Growth

12 Nov 2024|12:23 AM

Total revenue from operations rose by 10.3% to ₹2,326 crore, up from ₹2,109 crore in Q2 FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

