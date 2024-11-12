iifl-logo-icon 1
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd AGM

56.01
(1.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:54:58 AM

Motherson Wiring CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
AGM 29/08/2024 Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company, cut off date for remote evoting and Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Proceedings of the 4th Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)

Motherson Wiring: Related News

Motherson Sumi Q2 Profit Drops 3% Despite Revenue Growth

Motherson Sumi Q2 Profit Drops 3% Despite Revenue Growth

12 Nov 2024|12:23 AM

Total revenue from operations rose by 10.3% to ₹2,326 crore, up from ₹2,109 crore in Q2 FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Read More
