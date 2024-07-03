Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd Summary

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (Formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) was incorporated on July 2, 2020 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL). The Company is a specialized, full-system solutions provider catering to a diverse range of customers in the automotive and other industries. The Company is engaged primarily in the manufacture and sale of components to automotive original equipment manufacturers.As a flagship company of the Motherson Group, the Company has over 230 facilities across 41 countries and five continents. This global footprint allows the Company to provide robust and scalable product support to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Noida, India, and employing approximately 40000 people, the Company operates through its 23 facilities consisting of manufacturing and assembly sites and technical centres across India. The Company is a joint venture entity between Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) and Sumitomo Wiring Systems Limited, Japan, a global leader in the manufacture of wiring harnesses, harness components and other electric wires. The Board of Directors of Company at its meeting held on July 2, 2020, approved the composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (the Amalgamated Company) and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (the Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors. The Scheme, inter-alia, provides to demerge the Domestic Wiring Harness (DWH) Undertaking into the Resulting Company and amalgamate the Amalgamating Company with the Company, by absorption, subsequent to completion of the demerger. Further, the Scheme is subject to receipt of necessary Statutory and Regulatory approvals under applicable laws including but not limited to approval of BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, approval of requisite majority of the shareholders and creditors of the Company and Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (Honble NCLT). The Shareholders of the Company at their meeting convened and held pursuant to the Order of the Honble NCLT on April 29, 2021 had considered and approved the Scheme.The addition of the PKC Group in 2017 resulted in a substantial expansion into the American and European commercial vehicle markets, a development that helped MSSL become a stronger player within the global transportation market. This increase in MSSLs worldwide presence has enabled customers to access a broader range of solutions and support as well as the benefits of global synergies, vertical integration, innovation and new technologies. The acquisition of Bombardiers UK rolling stock electrical-component and systems business and Bombardiers Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) business in Huehuetoca, Mexico, has helped MSSL to supply electrical and wiring systems to a bigger segment of the rolling stock industry, bolstering the confidence of partners and customers.In 2018, MSSL acquired France headquartered, Reydel Group, subsequently becoming Samvardhana Motherson Reydel Companies (SMRC). The Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst the Company, Erstwhile Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) and Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL) and their respective shareholders and creditors for A) Demerger of the Domestic Wiring Harness Undertaking / DWH from MSSL into Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (MSWIL/ the Holding Company) and B) merger of the Erstwhile Samvardhana Motherson International Limited with MSSL, was effective from January 5, 2022. The Equity Shares of the Company got listed with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India w.e.f March 28, 2022 resulting in the change of status of the Company from unlisted Company to listed Company. As per the Scheme, 315,79,34,237 Equity Shares having Face Value of Re 1/- each was allotted by the Company on January 19, 2022, in the ratio of 1 Equity Share of the Company of Face Value Re 1/- each for every 1 Equity Share of SAMIL of Face Value Re 1/- each to the shareholders of SAMIL as on January 17, 2022.