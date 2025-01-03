₹6,377.7
(-25.94)(-0.4%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹6,414.5
Prev. Close
₹6,403.65
Market Cap.
₹1,96,59,230.78
Div Yield
2.62
PE
17.66
PB
17.66
₹6,371.39
₹6,425.6
Performance
One Week (%)
1.01
One Month (%)
-1.26
One Year (%)
18.76
YTD (%)
10.69
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
4,859.45
4,785.75
3,41,769
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,821.25
2,833.5
2,781.15
6,69,796
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,243.1
4,299.8
4,162.45
12,69,535
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,406.25
2,414.6
2,364.8
12,74,065
Castrol India Ltd
202.16
205.4
201.3
26,10,998
ITC Ltd
481.6
491
479.85
3,70,71,367
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
1,095.85
1,131.35
1,090
3,31,801
Vedanta Ltd
458.25
465.5
449.1
88,12,785
Tata Steel Ltd
138.36
139.73
137.84
2,33,44,893
State Bank of India
793.4
809.5
792.15
1,33,35,302
Shriram Finance Ltd
3,048.35
3,098
3,036.15
7,30,363
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.25
291.5
81,61,958
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.17
115.9
113.5
94,53,150
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.18
207
1,29,05,967
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
469.15
472.5
450.85
23,11,709
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Mphasis Ltd
2,869.25
2,909
2,832
5,17,773
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
609.45
617.5
607
8,83,002
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
Oil India Ltd
481.1
491.25
466
1,20,66,986
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.05
318
313.65
76,34,330
Bank of Baroda
241.64
245.1
240.8
1,13,03,985
Canara Bank
101.45
103.14
101.16
1,92,66,079
Union Bank of India
124.06
126.85
122.24
1,76,09,110
Bank of India
104.72
107.15
104.05
1,28,49,494
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
Indian Bank
524.35
532.5
523.35
8,27,666
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.89
262.75
247.99
4,97,52,924
Manappuram Finance Ltd
187.72
192.2
186.71
52,73,436
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.05
86,81,975
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.14
139.83
137.13
1,45,53,423
Coal India Ltd
393.65
399.3
389.5
71,18,067
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.45
1,99,58,548
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.8
474.85
460.3
1,28,54,763
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.09
193.76
189.74
1,65,84,339
NHPC Ltd
83.09
84.5
82.51
2,33,93,470
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
153.7
156.8
152.84
2,03,03,832
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,518.05
12,798.85
12,430.25
1,12,992
Cyient Ltd
1,776.85
1,808
1,771
4,01,670
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
276.45
281.15
275.45
32,93,798
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.45
1,729.85
1,681.35
24,47,246
REC Ltd
538.05
544.7
519.85
1,45,62,464
Petronet LNG Ltd
329.45
334.25
329
61,57,029
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.35
453.4
423.4
99,60,678
BSE Ltd
5,339.75
5,561.4
5,313.1
10,58,237
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,224.65
4,310
4,160.8
4,76,488
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
Angel One Ltd
2,856.2
2,999
2,849.2
19,55,300
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
