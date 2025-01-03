iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50

Nifty Div Opp 50 SHARE PRICE

6,377.7

(-25.94)negative-bottom arrow(-0.4%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

6,414.5

Prev. Close

6,403.65

Market Cap.

1,96,59,230.78

Div Yield

2.62

PE

17.66

PB

17.66

6,371.39

6,425.6

Performance

One Week (%)

1.01

One Month (%)

-1.26

One Year (%)

18.76

YTD (%)

10.69

Nifty Div Opp 50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,834.1

4,859.45

4,785.75

3,41,769

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,821.25

2,833.5

2,781.15

6,69,796

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,243.1

4,299.8

4,162.45

12,69,535

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,406.25

2,414.6

2,364.8

12,74,065

Castrol India Ltd

202.16

205.4

201.3

26,10,998

ITC Ltd

481.6

491

479.85

3,70,71,367

Cummins India Ltd

3,216.9

3,299

3,200

7,20,211

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

1,095.85

1,131.35

1,090

3,31,801

Vedanta Ltd

458.25

465.5

449.1

88,12,785

Tata Steel Ltd

138.36

139.73

137.84

2,33,44,893

State Bank of India

793.4

809.5

792.15

1,33,35,302

Shriram Finance Ltd

3,048.35

3,098

3,036.15

7,30,363

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.4

299.15

294.35

48,05,616

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.25

291.5

81,61,958

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.17

115.9

113.5

94,53,150

National Aluminium Company Ltd

208

218.18

207

1,29,05,967

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

469.15

472.5

450.85

23,11,709

Infosys Ltd

1,938.75

1,952.95

1,922

62,17,298

Mphasis Ltd

2,869.25

2,909

2,832

5,17,773

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

609.45

617.5

607

8,83,002

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4,099.9

4,179.95

4,092.3

17,90,840

Oil India Ltd

481.1

491.25

466

1,20,66,986

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

316.05

318

313.65

76,34,330

Bank of Baroda

241.64

245.1

240.8

1,13,03,985

Canara Bank

101.45

103.14

101.16

1,92,66,079

Union Bank of India

124.06

126.85

122.24

1,76,09,110

Bank of India

104.72

107.15

104.05

1,28,49,494

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,946.65

1,992.1

1,941

28,52,748

Indian Bank

524.35

532.5

523.35

8,27,666

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

258.89

262.75

247.99

4,97,52,924

Manappuram Finance Ltd

187.72

192.2

186.71

52,73,436

NTPC Ltd

339.85

344.5

337.05

86,81,975

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

138.14

139.83

137.13

1,45,53,423

Coal India Ltd

393.65

399.3

389.5

71,18,067

NMDC Ltd

67.66

68.59

67.45

1,99,58,548

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

464.8

474.85

460.3

1,28,54,763

GAIL (India) Ltd

191.09

193.76

189.74

1,65,84,339

NHPC Ltd

83.09

84.5

82.51

2,33,93,470

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

153.7

156.8

152.84

2,03,03,832

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,518.05

12,798.85

12,430.25

1,12,992

Cyient Ltd

1,776.85

1,808

1,771

4,01,670

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

276.45

281.15

275.45

32,93,798

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,689.45

1,729.85

1,681.35

24,47,246

REC Ltd

538.05

544.7

519.85

1,45,62,464

Petronet LNG Ltd

329.45

334.25

329

61,57,029

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

441.35

453.4

423.4

99,60,678

BSE Ltd

5,339.75

5,561.4

5,313.1

10,58,237

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,224.65

4,310

4,160.8

4,76,488

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,965.7

9,109.95

8,945

3,37,700

Angel One Ltd

2,856.2

2,999

2,849.2

19,55,300

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

