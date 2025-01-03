₹9,779.5
(68.14)(0.7%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹9,737.9
Prev. Close
₹9,711.35
Market Cap.
₹31,54,260.96
Div Yield
3.09
PE
12.58
PB
12.58
₹9,722.7
₹9,875.54
Performance
One Week (%)
0.52
One Month (%)
-3.85
One Year (%)
22.48
YTD (%)
4.5
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.25
291.5
81,61,958
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.17
115.9
113.5
94,53,150
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.06
236.77
229.66
1,08,92,514
Oil India Ltd
481.1
491.25
466
1,20,66,986
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.05
318
313.65
76,34,330
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.89
262.75
247.99
4,97,52,924
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.05
86,81,975
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.14
139.83
137.13
1,45,53,423
Coal India Ltd
393.65
399.3
389.5
71,18,067
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,206
4,270.05
4,197
8,52,557
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.45
1,99,58,548
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.8
474.85
460.3
1,28,54,763
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.09
193.76
189.74
1,65,84,339
NHPC Ltd
83.09
84.5
82.51
2,33,93,470
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
785.8
795.4
783
7,19,778
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
153.7
156.8
152.84
2,03,03,832
REC Ltd
538.05
544.7
519.85
1,45,62,464
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.3
804.5
791
8,59,724
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
