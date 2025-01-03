₹11,046.65
(137)(1.25%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹10,940.09
Prev. Close
₹10,909.65
Market Cap.
₹28,79,648.13
Div Yield
2.57
PE
13.07
PB
13.07
₹10,922.2
₹11,153.45
Performance
One Week (%)
1.42
One Month (%)
-2.05
One Year (%)
13.21
YTD (%)
-5.13
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Aegis Logistics Ltd
811.45
834.85
805
3,56,819
Castrol India Ltd
202.16
205.4
201.3
26,10,998
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.15
1,262.05
1,235.5
1,55,18,289
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
Oil India Ltd
481.1
491.25
466
1,20,66,986
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.89
262.75
247.99
4,97,52,924
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.14
139.83
137.13
1,45,53,423
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.09
193.76
189.74
1,65,84,339
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,312.85
1,329.5
1,290
17,84,772
Petronet LNG Ltd
329.45
334.25
329
61,57,029
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.35
453.4
423.4
99,60,678
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
367.05
372.7
365.5
3,26,103
Adani Total Gas Ltd
727.65
750.8
725
7,98,893
Gujarat Gas Ltd
514.15
517.9
503.05
4,36,461
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
