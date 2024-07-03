iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Share Price

362.3
(-1.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open363.5
  • Day's High370.85
  • 52 Wk High469.7
  • Prev. Close367.05
  • Day's Low362.25
  • 52 Wk Low 260.05
  • Turnover (lac)289.77
  • P/E18.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value192.68
  • EPS19.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20,441.38
  • Div. Yield1.36
No Records Found

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Gas Distribution

Open

363.5

Prev. Close

367.05

Turnover(Lac.)

289.77

Day's High

370.85

Day's Low

362.25

52 Week's High

469.7

52 Week's Low

260.05

Book Value

192.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20,441.38

P/E

18.38

EPS

19.93

Divi. Yield

1.36

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.62%

Non-Promoter- 50.08%

Institutions: 50.08%

Non-Institutions: 12.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

564.21

564.21

564.21

564.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,705.86

8,708.97

7,878.7

6,980.79

Net Worth

10,270.07

9,273.18

8,442.91

7,545

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,079.41

2,368.56

1,331.74

1,027.55

yoy growth (%)

-12.2

77.85

29.6

3.59

Raw materials

0

-2.8

0

0

As % of sales

0

0.11

0

0

Employee costs

-59.16

-61.91

-43.2

-38.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,246.68

1,278.59

1,010.81

737.78

Depreciation

-203

-196.63

-175.03

-179.13

Tax paid

-316

-169.86

-342.38

-241.14

Working capital

-16.85

-134.56

-536.9

208.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.2

77.85

29.6

3.59

Op profit growth

-6.45

37.21

29.21

2.57

EBIT growth

-7.17

37.93

31.21

6.49

Net profit growth

-16.63

65.87

34.59

11.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

17,897.62

18,663.35

18,321.97

11,726.02

12,470.47

Excise Duty

602.78

546.76

331.13

190.66

226.85

Net Sales

17,294.84

18,116.59

17,990.84

11,535.36

12,243.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

247.64

135.78

159.62

129.61

107.65

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

191.09

12.071,25,683.032,671.932.8832,911.73107.21

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

727.65

115.4479,983.69178.110.031,215.7735.39

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

329.45

12.6149,417.5847.623.0413,021.82123.29

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GUJGASLTD

514.15

28.8835,386.69306.931.13,781.75115.33

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

441.35

19.2230,884.04431.092.043,697.29134.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

RAJ KUMAR

Non Executive Director

M M Srivastava

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudhir Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhadresh Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tapan Ray

Nominee

ARTI KANWAR

Joint Managing Director

Milind Shivaram Torawane

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajeshwari Sharma

Independent Director

Vanaja N Sarna

Independent Director

Rishikesha T Krishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

Summary

Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL), a Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited (GSPC)s subsidiary, has taken a lead in developing energy transportation infrastructure in Gujarat and connecting major natural gas supply sources and demand markets. GSPL is first company in India to transport natural gas on open access basis and is a Pure Natural Gas Transmission Company. The Company is primarily engaged in transmission of natural gas through pipeline on an open access basis from supply points to demand centers. Further, it is also engaged in business of city gas distribution and generation of electricity through Windmills.The Company was incorporated in 23rd December of the year 1998 and obtained its certificate of commencement of business in 7th April of the year 1999. GSPL commenced transporting natural gas following completion of the first segment of network in November of the year 2000. The Company commissioned the Hazira-Mora pipeline; the grid was 14 kms long, acquired this pipeline from GSPC in exchange for issue of shares of company to GSPC. During the year 2001-02, the company commissioned 45 kms of the Amboli-Dahej pipeline and the total grid length increased to 59 kms. In 2002-03, GSPL commissioned 66 kms of grid pipeline, which included Mora-Utran, Cairn-Mora and Bhadhut-Paguthan pipelines, and GNFC, Videocon and Mora Kribhco spur lines. The total grid length increased to 125 kms. Again a year after, in line with the company commissioned the Paguthan-Baroda pip
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat State Petronet Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat State Petronet Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹362.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is ₹20441.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is 18.38 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat State Petronet Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is ₹260.05 and ₹469.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd?

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.26%, 3 Years at 7.07%, 1 Year at 12.59%, 6 Month at 20.38%, 3 Month at -13.00% and 1 Month at 0.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.63 %
Institutions - 50.09 %
Public - 12.29 %

