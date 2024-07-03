Summary

Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL), a Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited (GSPC)s subsidiary, has taken a lead in developing energy transportation infrastructure in Gujarat and connecting major natural gas supply sources and demand markets. GSPL is first company in India to transport natural gas on open access basis and is a Pure Natural Gas Transmission Company. The Company is primarily engaged in transmission of natural gas through pipeline on an open access basis from supply points to demand centers. Further, it is also engaged in business of city gas distribution and generation of electricity through Windmills.The Company was incorporated in 23rd December of the year 1998 and obtained its certificate of commencement of business in 7th April of the year 1999. GSPL commenced transporting natural gas following completion of the first segment of network in November of the year 2000. The Company commissioned the Hazira-Mora pipeline; the grid was 14 kms long, acquired this pipeline from GSPC in exchange for issue of shares of company to GSPC. During the year 2001-02, the company commissioned 45 kms of the Amboli-Dahej pipeline and the total grid length increased to 59 kms. In 2002-03, GSPL commissioned 66 kms of grid pipeline, which included Mora-Utran, Cairn-Mora and Bhadhut-Paguthan pipelines, and GNFC, Videocon and Mora Kribhco spur lines. The total grid length increased to 125 kms. Again a year after, in line with the company commissioned the Paguthan-Baroda pip

Read More