SectorGas Distribution
Open₹363.5
Prev. Close₹367.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹289.77
Day's High₹370.85
Day's Low₹362.25
52 Week's High₹469.7
52 Week's Low₹260.05
Book Value₹192.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20,441.38
P/E18.38
EPS19.93
Divi. Yield1.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
564.21
564.21
564.21
564.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,705.86
8,708.97
7,878.7
6,980.79
Net Worth
10,270.07
9,273.18
8,442.91
7,545
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,079.41
2,368.56
1,331.74
1,027.55
yoy growth (%)
-12.2
77.85
29.6
3.59
Raw materials
0
-2.8
0
0
As % of sales
0
0.11
0
0
Employee costs
-59.16
-61.91
-43.2
-38.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,246.68
1,278.59
1,010.81
737.78
Depreciation
-203
-196.63
-175.03
-179.13
Tax paid
-316
-169.86
-342.38
-241.14
Working capital
-16.85
-134.56
-536.9
208.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.2
77.85
29.6
3.59
Op profit growth
-6.45
37.21
29.21
2.57
EBIT growth
-7.17
37.93
31.21
6.49
Net profit growth
-16.63
65.87
34.59
11.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
17,897.62
18,663.35
18,321.97
11,726.02
12,470.47
Excise Duty
602.78
546.76
331.13
190.66
226.85
Net Sales
17,294.84
18,116.59
17,990.84
11,535.36
12,243.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
247.64
135.78
159.62
129.61
107.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
191.09
|12.07
|1,25,683.03
|2,671.93
|2.88
|32,911.73
|107.21
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
727.65
|115.44
|79,983.69
|178.11
|0.03
|1,215.77
|35.39
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
329.45
|12.61
|49,417.5
|847.62
|3.04
|13,021.82
|123.29
Gujarat Gas Ltd
GUJGASLTD
514.15
|28.88
|35,386.69
|306.93
|1.1
|3,781.75
|115.33
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
441.35
|19.22
|30,884.04
|431.09
|2.04
|3,697.29
|134.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
RAJ KUMAR
Non Executive Director
M M Srivastava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudhir Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhadresh Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tapan Ray
Nominee
ARTI KANWAR
Joint Managing Director
Milind Shivaram Torawane
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajeshwari Sharma
Independent Director
Vanaja N Sarna
Independent Director
Rishikesha T Krishnan
Reports by Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
Summary
Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL), a Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited (GSPC)s subsidiary, has taken a lead in developing energy transportation infrastructure in Gujarat and connecting major natural gas supply sources and demand markets. GSPL is first company in India to transport natural gas on open access basis and is a Pure Natural Gas Transmission Company. The Company is primarily engaged in transmission of natural gas through pipeline on an open access basis from supply points to demand centers. Further, it is also engaged in business of city gas distribution and generation of electricity through Windmills.The Company was incorporated in 23rd December of the year 1998 and obtained its certificate of commencement of business in 7th April of the year 1999. GSPL commenced transporting natural gas following completion of the first segment of network in November of the year 2000. The Company commissioned the Hazira-Mora pipeline; the grid was 14 kms long, acquired this pipeline from GSPC in exchange for issue of shares of company to GSPC. During the year 2001-02, the company commissioned 45 kms of the Amboli-Dahej pipeline and the total grid length increased to 59 kms. In 2002-03, GSPL commissioned 66 kms of grid pipeline, which included Mora-Utran, Cairn-Mora and Bhadhut-Paguthan pipelines, and GNFC, Videocon and Mora Kribhco spur lines. The total grid length increased to 125 kms. Again a year after, in line with the company commissioned the Paguthan-Baroda pip
Read More
The Gujarat State Petronet Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹362.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is ₹20441.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is 18.38 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat State Petronet Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is ₹260.05 and ₹469.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.26%, 3 Years at 7.07%, 1 Year at 12.59%, 6 Month at 20.38%, 3 Month at -13.00% and 1 Month at 0.42%.
