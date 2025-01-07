iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

360.1
(0.43%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,079.41

2,368.56

1,331.74

1,027.55

yoy growth (%)

-12.2

77.85

29.6

3.59

Raw materials

0

-2.8

0

0

As % of sales

0

0.11

0

0

Employee costs

-59.16

-61.91

-43.2

-38.84

As % of sales

2.84

2.61

3.24

3.78

Other costs

-546.91

-728.93

-140.74

-100.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.3

30.77

10.56

9.77

Operating profit

1,473.33

1,574.91

1,147.79

888.3

OPM

70.85

66.49

86.18

86.44

Depreciation

-203

-196.63

-175.03

-179.13

Interest expense

-92.92

-164.53

-35.41

-59.57

Other income

69.27

64.85

73.46

88.2

Profit before tax

1,246.68

1,278.59

1,010.81

737.78

Taxes

-316

-169.86

-342.38

-241.14

Tax rate

-25.34

-13.28

-33.87

-32.68

Minorities and other

-6.44

0

0

0

Adj. profit

924.24

1,108.73

668.42

496.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

924.24

1,108.73

668.42

496.63

yoy growth (%)

-16.63

65.87

34.59

11.51

NPM

44.44

46.81

50.19

48.33

