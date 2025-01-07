Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,079.41
2,368.56
1,331.74
1,027.55
yoy growth (%)
-12.2
77.85
29.6
3.59
Raw materials
0
-2.8
0
0
As % of sales
0
0.11
0
0
Employee costs
-59.16
-61.91
-43.2
-38.84
As % of sales
2.84
2.61
3.24
3.78
Other costs
-546.91
-728.93
-140.74
-100.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.3
30.77
10.56
9.77
Operating profit
1,473.33
1,574.91
1,147.79
888.3
OPM
70.85
66.49
86.18
86.44
Depreciation
-203
-196.63
-175.03
-179.13
Interest expense
-92.92
-164.53
-35.41
-59.57
Other income
69.27
64.85
73.46
88.2
Profit before tax
1,246.68
1,278.59
1,010.81
737.78
Taxes
-316
-169.86
-342.38
-241.14
Tax rate
-25.34
-13.28
-33.87
-32.68
Minorities and other
-6.44
0
0
0
Adj. profit
924.24
1,108.73
668.42
496.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
924.24
1,108.73
668.42
496.63
yoy growth (%)
-16.63
65.87
34.59
11.51
NPM
44.44
46.81
50.19
48.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.