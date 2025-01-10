Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
564.21
564.21
564.21
564.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,705.86
8,708.97
7,878.7
6,980.79
Net Worth
10,270.07
9,273.18
8,442.91
7,545
Minority Interest
Debt
8.44
8.34
95.45
1,030.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
457.81
460.02
456.55
454.78
Total Liabilities
10,736.32
9,741.54
8,994.91
9,030.11
Fixed Assets
3,797.09
3,580.9
3,578.55
3,688.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
5,329.72
5,169.97
5,173.69
5,006.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
41.88
36.22
31.54
32.93
Networking Capital
1,094.19
262.78
124.72
215.01
Inventories
210.84
212.09
189.03
129.61
Inventory Days
22.75
Sundry Debtors
141.23
144.05
129.51
160.33
Debtor Days
28.14
Other Current Assets
1,128.54
289.6
182.77
300.71
Sundry Creditors
-37.54
-50.98
-65.37
-62.03
Creditor Days
10.88
Other Current Liabilities
-348.88
-331.98
-311.22
-313.61
Cash
473.44
691.67
86.41
87.72
Total Assets
10,736.32
9,741.54
8,994.91
9,030.11
