Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Key Ratios

364
(3.72%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.78

68.62

23.04

494.93

Op profit growth

10.89

57.69

24.49

89.57

EBIT growth

11.05

63.63

29.89

70.38

Net profit growth

-7.07

133.26

33.7

19.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

30.98

26.32

28.14

27.82

EBIT margin

27.07

22.97

23.67

22.42

Net profit margin

13.92

14.12

10.2

9.39

RoCE

27.06

26.04

16.69

16.63

RoNW

7.12

11.82

5.33

3.25

RoA

3.48

4

1.8

1.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

38.86

40.39

17

12.74

Dividend per share

2

2

1.75

1.5

Cash EPS

18.87

21.47

5.22

2.09

Book value per share

113.26

86.58

43.06

80.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.03

4.28

11.06

12.64

P/CEPS

14.47

8.05

36.02

76.95

P/B

2.41

1.99

4.36

2

EV/EBIDTA

4.64

3.78

7.15

6.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

13.31

15.24

Tax payout

-25.65

-6.5

-35.12

-31.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

25.54

17.24

24.07

18.79

Inventory days

5.6

5.25

8.4

8.4

Creditor days

-19.56

-13.56

-21.78

-14.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-13.78

-7.62

-7.11

-4.76

Net debt / equity

0.24

0.58

2.01

0.46

Net debt / op. profit

0.44

0.88

2.38

1.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.09

-60.92

-61.05

-61.32

Employee costs

-2.05

-1.93

-2.5

-2.83

Other costs

-9.86

-10.81

-8.28

-8.02

