Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.78
68.62
23.04
494.93
Op profit growth
10.89
57.69
24.49
89.57
EBIT growth
11.05
63.63
29.89
70.38
Net profit growth
-7.07
133.26
33.7
19.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
30.98
26.32
28.14
27.82
EBIT margin
27.07
22.97
23.67
22.42
Net profit margin
13.92
14.12
10.2
9.39
RoCE
27.06
26.04
16.69
16.63
RoNW
7.12
11.82
5.33
3.25
RoA
3.48
4
1.8
1.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
38.86
40.39
17
12.74
Dividend per share
2
2
1.75
1.5
Cash EPS
18.87
21.47
5.22
2.09
Book value per share
113.26
86.58
43.06
80.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.03
4.28
11.06
12.64
P/CEPS
14.47
8.05
36.02
76.95
P/B
2.41
1.99
4.36
2
EV/EBIDTA
4.64
3.78
7.15
6.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
13.31
15.24
Tax payout
-25.65
-6.5
-35.12
-31.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.54
17.24
24.07
18.79
Inventory days
5.6
5.25
8.4
8.4
Creditor days
-19.56
-13.56
-21.78
-14.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-13.78
-7.62
-7.11
-4.76
Net debt / equity
0.24
0.58
2.01
0.46
Net debt / op. profit
0.44
0.88
2.38
1.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.09
-60.92
-61.05
-61.32
Employee costs
-2.05
-1.93
-2.5
-2.83
Other costs
-9.86
-10.81
-8.28
-8.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.