Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
13,205.74
14,247.93
13,227.76
7,897.36
9,263.05
Excise Duty
443.1
401.51
227.15
128.95
171.08
Net Sales
12,762.64
13,846.43
13,000.6
7,768.41
9,091.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
140.98
108.85
157.38
83.7
82.79
Total Income
12,903.62
13,955.27
13,157.99
7,852.11
9,174.77
Total Expenditure
10,330.57
11,029.56
10,511.12
5,095.9
6,660.92
PBIDT
2,573.05
2,925.71
2,646.87
2,756.21
2,513.85
Interest
42.9
56.66
87.71
186.06
289.26
PBDT
2,530.15
2,869.05
2,559.16
2,570.15
2,224.59
Depreciation
494.65
463.22
428.39
404.95
385.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
480.61
587.47
520.7
549.94
458.81
Deferred Tax
34.26
19.17
18.57
0.35
-400.65
Reported Profit After Tax
1,520.62
1,799.2
1,591.5
1,614.91
1,780.96
Minority Interest After NP
336.07
530.7
389.04
424.82
434.68
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,184.56
1,268.5
1,202.46
1,190.09
1,346.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,184.56
1,268.5
1,202.46
1,190.09
1,346.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.99
22.48
21.31
21.09
23.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
564.21
564.21
564.21
564.21
564.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.16
21.12
20.35
35.47
27.64
PBDTM(%)
19.82
20.72
19.68
33.08
24.46
PATM(%)
11.91
12.99
12.24
20.78
19.58
