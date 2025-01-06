iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Cash Flow Statement

358.55
(-2.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

Guj.St.Petronet FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,246.68

1,278.59

1,010.81

737.78

Depreciation

-203

-196.63

-175.03

-179.13

Tax paid

-316

-169.86

-342.38

-241.14

Working capital

-16.85

-134.56

-536.9

208.93

Other operating items

Operating

710.83

777.53

-43.5

526.43

Capital expenditure

94.47

833.32

123.5

221.74

Free cash flow

805.31

1,610.85

79.99

748.17

Equity raised

12,215.1

9,551.19

7,864.08

7,026.37

Investing

395.06

429.75

3,415.86

34.4

Financing

1,685.02

4,183.88

2,427.3

-151.09

Dividends paid

0

0

98.67

84.53

Net in cash

15,100.5

15,775.68

13,885.9

7,742.39

Guj.St.Petronet : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.