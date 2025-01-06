Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,246.68
1,278.59
1,010.81
737.78
Depreciation
-203
-196.63
-175.03
-179.13
Tax paid
-316
-169.86
-342.38
-241.14
Working capital
-16.85
-134.56
-536.9
208.93
Other operating items
Operating
710.83
777.53
-43.5
526.43
Capital expenditure
94.47
833.32
123.5
221.74
Free cash flow
805.31
1,610.85
79.99
748.17
Equity raised
12,215.1
9,551.19
7,864.08
7,026.37
Investing
395.06
429.75
3,415.86
34.4
Financing
1,685.02
4,183.88
2,427.3
-151.09
Dividends paid
0
0
98.67
84.53
Net in cash
15,100.5
15,775.68
13,885.9
7,742.39
