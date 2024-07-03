Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4,159.02
4,891.54
4,691.88
4,544.24
4,410.97
Excise Duty
166.9
164.53
159.69
155.16
145.75
Net Sales
3,992.12
4,727.01
4,532.2
4,389.08
4,265.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
75.64
69.42
114.46
55.81
54.88
Total Income
4,067.75
4,796.43
4,646.66
4,444.89
4,320.1
Total Expenditure
3,303.7
3,905.12
3,570.23
3,608.07
3,351.49
PBIDT
764.05
891.31
1,076.43
836.82
968.61
Interest
8.46
8.34
8.04
7.82
14.47
PBDT
755.58
882.96
1,068.4
829
954.14
Depreciation
178.8
171.4
169.17
168.28
165
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
135
169.36
212.1
147.76
189.74
Deferred Tax
18.61
15.65
24.02
16.77
9
Reported Profit After Tax
423.17
526.55
663.11
496.2
590.4
Minority Interest After NP
141.5
151.58
188.14
101.3
135.78
Net Profit after Minority Interest
281.67
374.97
474.97
394.9
454.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
41.06
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
281.67
374.97
433.91
394.9
454.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.99
6.65
8.42
7
8.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
564.21
564.21
564.21
564.21
564.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.13
18.85
23.75
19.06
22.7
PBDTM(%)
18.92
18.67
23.57
18.88
22.37
PATM(%)
10.6
11.13
14.63
11.3
13.84
