To,

THE MEMBERS

GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial

Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of M/s GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LIMITED

(The Company), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date and notes to financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note Number 30 of the Standalone Financial Statements which describe the following matters:

In a separate matter, contractual dispute under arbitration between the company and contractors amounting Rs 13264.00 Lakhs (Previous Year Rs 12431.68 Lakhs) in which the Arbitration Tribunal has made judgement in favour of contractor. However, the company has filed the application under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 against contractor before the Honble High Court of Gujarat for setting aside the Arbitral Award and also filed the stay application for seeking stay on the Arbitral Award, disposal of matter is pending.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Contingent Liabilities Principal audit procedure: Contingent liabilities are for ongoing litigation and claims with various authorities and third parties. These relate to direct tax, indirect tax, claims and legal proceeding by other parties. - Obtained details of disputed claims as on 31st March, 2024 from the management. Contingent liabilities are considered as key audit matters as the amount involved is significant and it also involves significant management judgment to determine possible outcome and future cash outflows of these disputes. Refer Note number 30. - Discussed with the management about significant judgment considered in determining possible outcome and future cash outflows of these disputes. - Verified relevant documents related to disputes. - Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosures made and overall presentation in the Standalone Financial Statements in terms of IND AS 37.

Information Other Than The Financial Statements And Auditors Report hereon

Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility Of Management And Those Charged With Governance For The Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities For The Audit Of The Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure - A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) As the company is a Government Company, in terms of notification no. G.S.R. 463 (E) dated 5th June, 2015, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the sub- section (2) of section 164 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure - B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) As the company is a Government Company, in terms of notification no. G.S.R. 463(E) dated 5Th June, 2015, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the sub- section (16) of section 197 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note Number 30 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), which the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) "fte Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) (a) "tte final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) "fte Board of Directors of the Company have proposed a final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

Please refer to the Note Number 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31" March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. In terms of section 143(5) of the Act, we give our report in "Annexure C" by taking into consideration the information, explanations and written representations received from the management on the matters specified in the directions and sub-directions issued under the aforesaid section by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

I. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment,

Right-of-Use assets and Intangible Assets:

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and relevant details of Right-of-Use assets.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a procedure of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and Right-of-Use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land, registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements under Property, Plant & Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipments (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

II. (a) As informed to us, physical verification of inventory

has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. We have been explained that the stock of Gas at the end of the year has been taken with reference to reading of Turbine flow meter/ Gas Chromatograph / Gas measurement system installed at Terminals. As explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to the book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from the banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3 (ii) (b) of the order is not applicable.

III. The Company has made investments in Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and granted unsecured loans to other parties. During the year, the company has provided any loans to other parties in respect of which:

(a) (i) Aggregate amount of loan provided to subsidiary, associate and joint venture is ‘NIL and balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date is ‘NIL.

(ii) The company has provided loan to other parties (Employees) is Rs 93.45 Lacs and balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date is Rs 730.87 Lacs.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at Balance Sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (iii)

(f) is not applicable.

IV. According to information and explanation given to us, company has not given any loan, investment, guarantee or security to any person attracting compliance of Section 185/186 of Companies Act, 2013.

V. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year. Therefore, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

VI. As per information & explanation provided by the management, maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section

(1) of section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

VII. In respect of statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are mentioned below:

Nature of Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Reduction of MAT Credit 141.23 2012-13 CIT (Appeals) The Finance Act, 1994 Denial of Cenvat Credit 15150.03 2005-08, 2008-09 2010-11 Gujarat High Court Denial of Cenvat Credit 9468.15 2009- 10 2010- 11 2011-12 2012-13 CESTAT Denial of Cenvat Credit & GST Credit 3941.74 2010-11 2012-13 2014- 15 2015- 16 2016- 17 2018- 19 2019- 20 2020- 21 Commissioner/ Asst. Commissioner

VUI.There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

IX. (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders. There were no debenture holders at any time during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long- term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

X. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debts instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the order is not applicable.

XI. (a) No fraud by the company and on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

XII. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

XIII. In our opinion, the company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by applicable accounting standards.

XIV. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

XV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered in to any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

XVI. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a) (b) (c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XVII. The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate

Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than on- going projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub- section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xx) (a) of the order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135 (6) of the Act.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of M/s GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility For Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

‘ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

REPORT ON THE DIRECTIONS/ SUB-DIRECTIONS ISSUED BY COMPTROLLER AND

AUDITOR GENERAL OF INDIA

Based on the audit procedures performed and taking into consideration the information, explanations and written representations given to us by the management in the normal course of audit, we report to the best of our knowledge and belief that:

General Directions Under Section 143 (5) Of The Companies Act, 2013 Sr. No. Directions issued by Comptroller and Auditor General of India Response 1. Whether the company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If No, the implications of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated. The Company maintains its books of accounts and processes all accounting transactions in SAP, which is an ERP system. 2. Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write-off of debts/loans/interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to the companys inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for? (In case, lender is Government company, then this direction is also applicable for the statutory auditor of lender company.) On the basis of our audit and as per information and explanations given to us, there are no cases of restructuring of any existing loan or any waiver/write-off of debts/loans/interest during the year. 3. Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc.) received/receivable for specific schemes from Central/State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for/utilized as per its terms and conditions? List the cases of deviation. It is conveyed to us that no funds (grants/subsidy etc.) have been received or receivable from Central/State Government or its agencies; hence not applicable.

Sector Specific Sub-directions Under Section 143 (5) Of The Companies Act, 2013 Infrastructure Sector - General

Sr. No. Sub-directions issued by Comptroller and Auditor General of India Response 1. Whether the Company has taken adequate measures to prevent encroachment of idle land owned by it. Whether any land of the Company is encroached under litigation not put to use or declared surplus? Details may be provided. As per information and explanation provided to us, the Company has taken adequate measures to prevent any encroachment of idle land. There is no encroachment to the land owned by the company under litigation. 2. Whether the system in vogue for identification of projects to be taken up under Public Private Partnership is in line with the guidelines/ policies of the Government? Comment on deviation if any? In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any project to be taken up under Public Private Partnership. 3. Whether system for monitoring the execution of works vis-a-vis the milestones stipulated in the agreement is in existence and the impact of cost escalation, if any, revenue / losses from contracts, etc., have been properly accounted for in the books. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, system for monitoring the execution of works vis-a-vis the milestones stipulated in the agreement is in existence and the impact of cost escalation, if any, revenue/ losses from contracts, etc., have been properly accounted for in the books of accounts. 4. Whether funds received / receivable for specific schemes from central/ state agencies were properly accounted for/ utilized? List the cases of deviations. It is conveyed to us that no funds have been received or receivable from central/ state agencies; hence the same is not applicable. 5. Whether the Bank guarantees have been revalidated in time. Yes, the bank guarantees have been revalidated in a timely manner. 6. Comment on the confirmation of balances of trade receivables, trade payables, term deposits, bank accounts and cash obtained. Yes, balance confirmations have been received in respect of term deposits, bank accounts & cash. A separate disclosure has been given for trade receivables & trade payables. Please refer to Note Number 35 to Notes to Account. 7. The cost incurred on abandoned projects may be quantified and the amount actually written-off shall be mentioned. During the financial year 2023-24, the company has not incurred any cost on abandoned projects.

Service Sector- General

Sr. Sub-directions issued by Comptroller and Auditor General of India Response 1. Whether the Companys pricing policy absorbs all fixed and variable cost of production and the overheads allocated at the time of fixation of price? According to the information and explanations given to us, the Companys pricing is determined based on tariff approved by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board. 2. Whether the company recovers commission for work executed on behalf of Government/ other organizations that is properly recorded in the books of accounts? Whether the Company has an efficient system for billing and collection of revenue? The Company has not undertaken any work or project executed on behalf of Government / other organizations; hence there is no recovery of commission for the same. The Company has SAP system in place for billing and accounting for collection of revenue. The Company has a policy and procedures in place for effective monitoring of credit exposure and recovery of dues from its customers in respect of its activities. 3. Whether the Company regularly monitors timely receipt of subsidy from Government and it is properly recording them in its books? In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no cases of receipt of subsidy from Government. 4. Whether interest earned on parking of funds received for specific projects from Government was properly accounted for? In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no cases of receipt of fund for any projects from Government. 5. Whether the Company has entered into Memorandum of understanding with its Administrative Ministry, if so, whether the impact thereof has been properly dealt with in the financial statements. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any MOU with its Administrative Ministry during the financial year under review.

Service Sector- Trading

Sr. Sub-directions issued by Comptroller and Auditor General of India Response 1. Whether the company has an effective system for recovery of dues in respect of its sales activities and the dues outstanding and recoveries there against have been properly recorded in the books of accounts? As per the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the policies in respect of recovery of dues from customers, the Company has a policy and procedure for effective monitoring of credit exposure and recovery of dues from its customers in respect of its activities. Also, the same have been properly recorded in the books of accounts. 2. Whether the company has an effective system for physical verification, valuation of stock, treatment of non-moving items and accounting the effect of shortage / excess noticed during physical verification. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures and systems, in relation to physical verification of inventories, valuation of stock, treatment of non-moving items and accounting the effect of shortage / excess noticed during physical verification, are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. 3. The effectiveness of the system followed in recovery of dues in respect of sale activities may be examined and reported. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has a policy and procedure for effective monitoring of credit exposure and recovery of dues from its customers in respect of its sales activities. There are no significant instances of its failure observed for the year under audit.