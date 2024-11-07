|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the Un-Audited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 7th November 2024 has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors of GSPL at its meeting held today i.e. 30.08.2024 has approved Scheme of Arrangement and amalgamation.
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Quarterly Results The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 8th August 2024 has approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and Dividend if any for the FY 2023-24 may be considered and recommended at the aforesaid Board Meeting of the Company. Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Financial Results for Quarter and Nine months ended on 31/12/2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.