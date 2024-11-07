iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Board Meeting

352.6
(1.42%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Guj.St.Petronet CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202418 Oct 2024
GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the Un-Audited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 7th November 2024 has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors of GSPL at its meeting held today i.e. 30.08.2024 has approved Scheme of Arrangement and amalgamation.
Board Meeting8 Aug 202424 Jun 2024
Quarterly Results The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 8th August 2024 has approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20243 Apr 2024
GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and Dividend if any for the FY 2023-24 may be considered and recommended at the aforesaid Board Meeting of the Company. Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Financial Results for Quarter and Nine months ended on 31/12/2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Guj.St.Petronet: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.