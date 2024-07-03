Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Summary

Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL), a Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited (GSPC)s subsidiary, has taken a lead in developing energy transportation infrastructure in Gujarat and connecting major natural gas supply sources and demand markets. GSPL is first company in India to transport natural gas on open access basis and is a Pure Natural Gas Transmission Company. The Company is primarily engaged in transmission of natural gas through pipeline on an open access basis from supply points to demand centers. Further, it is also engaged in business of city gas distribution and generation of electricity through Windmills.The Company was incorporated in 23rd December of the year 1998 and obtained its certificate of commencement of business in 7th April of the year 1999. GSPL commenced transporting natural gas following completion of the first segment of network in November of the year 2000. The Company commissioned the Hazira-Mora pipeline; the grid was 14 kms long, acquired this pipeline from GSPC in exchange for issue of shares of company to GSPC. During the year 2001-02, the company commissioned 45 kms of the Amboli-Dahej pipeline and the total grid length increased to 59 kms. In 2002-03, GSPL commissioned 66 kms of grid pipeline, which included Mora-Utran, Cairn-Mora and Bhadhut-Paguthan pipelines, and GNFC, Videocon and Mora Kribhco spur lines. The total grid length increased to 125 kms. Again a year after, in line with the company commissioned the Paguthan-Baroda pipeline during the period of 2003-04. As a result the total grid length increased to 209 kms. During the year 2004-05, the Baroda-Ahmedabad-Kalol pipeline, the GACL-Petronet pipeline, the Mora-Sajod pipeline and the Kalol-Santej pipeline was started and extending the network by an additional 224 kms. The total gas transmission network length was increased to 433 kms. The company awarded EPC contract for Mora-Vapi in the same year 2004-05. Also in the identical year, GSPL completed the Gandhinagar spur line, which was 15.5 kms in length. The total network length increased to 448.5 kms. The Company had bespoke the Mora gas terminal in the year 2005-06 and in the same year, the EPC and engineering contracts for Anand-Rajkot, Kalol-Himmatnagar, Kalol - Mehasana and Anklav-Dhuvaran pipelines are came to companys hands. The Companys operation and maintenance systems and procedures were certified by Del Norske Veritas as being in conformity with the ISO 9001:2000 quality management system standard. During the year 2006-07, the company commissioned the Anand-Rajkot, Kalol-Himmatnagar, Kalol - Mehasana and Anklav-Dhuvaran pipelines. GSPL had signed an agreement with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in the year 2006 for transportation of 11 mmscmd Gas from Bharuch to Jamnagar for a period of 15 years starting from the first quarter of 2008-2009.On 9 October 2007, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL) informed the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors of the company, pursuant to the resolution passed by the circulation, has approved allotment of 1.87 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 57.29 per equity share, to International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington DC under the Preferential Issue of the company.On 20 May 2011, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL) informed the stock exchanges that pursuant to Section 205(2)(c) of the Companies Act, 1956, the company has obtained the permission of Ministry of Corporate Affairs for providing depreciation @ of 3.17% per annum on Pipelines based on useful life of 30 years, to write off the extent of 95% (as against the present depreciation being charged @ of 4.75% per annum on SLM method as per Schedule XIV to the Companies Act) with effect from 1 April 2010.On 8 July 2011, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL) announced that GSPL led consortium has been awarded the Letters of Authorisation dated 7 July 2011 by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board for developing three Cross Country Natural Gas Transmission Pipelines, namely: Mallavaram - Bhilwara (1585 Kms) pipeline, Mehsana - Bhatinda (1670 Kms) pipeline and Bhatinda-Jammu-Srinagar (740 Kms) pipeline. Earlier GSPL (with 52% stake) in consortium with IOCL (26%), BPCL (11%) & HPCL (11%) had participated in the aforesaid three bids where in the bid submitted by the said consortium has emerged as the most favorable bid in all the three Pipeline Projects. The route map of these three Natural Gas Transmission Pipelines cover the states like Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu on its network for transmission of gas to various districts and area of these states of India. The total Investment in the Project shall be approx Rs 12500 crore. The said three projects shall be required to be completed within a period of 36 months from the date of award of the letter of authorization to GSPL led Consortium.On 30 April 2012, Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited executed the joint venture agreement for developing three cross country natural gas transmission pipelines viz. Mallavaram - Bhilwara pipeline, Mehsana - Bhatinda pipeline and Bhatinda - Jammu - Srinagar pipeline. On 29 June 2012, Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) announced that GSPL led Joint Venture Company namely GSPL India Transco Limited has entered into an agreement on 29 June 2012 for syndicate loan of Rs 5080 crore with a consortium of 14 banks for its upcoming Mallavaram - Bhopal - Bhilwara - Vijaipur Pipeline Project. Further, another Joint Venture Company of GSPL namely GSPL India Gasnet Limited had entered into an agreement for Syndicate loan of Rs 4516 crore with a consortium of 12 banks for its Mehsana - Bhatinda - Jammu - Srinagar Pipeline Project. With this, GSPL led Joint Venture Companies have achieved Financial Closure for the three Cross Country Pipeline Projects. The total investment for these three Projects would be Rs 13704 crore out of which 70% fund will be arranged through debt syndication of Rs 9596 crores and the rest 30% will be raised through equity infusion of Rs 4108 crore by the JV partners viz Gujarat State Petronet Limited (52%), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (26%), Bharat petroleum Corporation Limited (11%) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (11%).On 8 January 2013, Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) announced that the company has booked a capacity of 1 Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) of natural gas re-gasification with Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) at its Dahej terminal, Gujarat for a period of 20 years starting from 2016 on firm basis. Agreements to this effect have been signed by the company and PLL on 5 January 2013.On 18 May 2015, Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) announced that Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has issued vide its letter dated 5 May 2015, the Grant of Authorisation to GSPL for developing City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network in the Geographical Area of Amritsar District (Punjab) and the same was accepted by GSPL on 15 May 2015. The Authorized Area for laying, building, operating or expanding proposed CGD Network shall cover a geographical area of 2648 square Kms.In May 2016, PNGRB granted authorization to GSPL for developing City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network in the Geographical Area of Bhatinda District (Punjab). The Authorized Area for laying, building, operating or expanding proposed CGD Network shall cover a geographical area of 3,357 square kms.During financial year ended 31 March 2016, GSPL successfully completed commissioning of Anjar Bhuj pipeline, Halol Dahod pipeline and various customer connectivity projects namely Parle Connectivity, Ineos Connectivity, Rochling Connectivity. During the year, GSPL acquired additional shares of Sabarmati Gas Limited and after the acquisition of additional shares, the total shareholding of GSPL in Sabarmati Gas Limited stood at 27.47% as on 31 March 2016. Sabarmati Gas Limited is engaged in the business of development of City Gas Distribution networks in Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha and Mehsana districts of North Gujarat. On 17 October 2017, Shareholders and Share Subscription Agreement was signed among SWAN LNG Pvt. Ltd. (SLPL) and the Shareholders of SWAN LNG Pvt. Ltd. (SLPL) i.e SWAN Energy Limited - (63% equity holding), Gujarat Maritime Board - (15% equity holding), Gujarat State Petronet Limited - (11% equity holding) and FSRU Venture India One Private Limited, an affiliate of Mitsui OSK Lines, Japan (11% equity holding), for development of Floating Storage and Regassification Unit (FSRU) based LNG Port with a regassification capacity of 5 MMTPA of LNG at Jafrabad in Amreli District, Gujarat by SLPL.On 6 February 2018, GSPL announced that it has been allotted 8,730 equity shares in Swan LNG Pvt. Ltd. (SLPL) on 6 February 2018 equivalent to 11% stake in SLPL.On 28 March 2018, GSPL announced that the company has further acquired/purchased 1.44 crore shares of Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) (i.e. 10.49% of the fully paid-up equity share capital of GGL) from GSPC, by way of an inter-se promoter transfer through a block deal on 28 March 2018 at a price of Rs 836.25 per share. After the acquisition, GSPL holds 54.16% stake in GGL and accordingly GGL has become subsidiary of GSPL. Earlier, the Board of Directors of , GSPL at its meeting held on 19 March 2018 considered and approved the acquisition of upto 3.91 crore equity shares of Gujarat Gas Limited (i.e., upto, 28.40% of the paid-up equity share capital of Gujarat Gas Limited) from Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited (GSPC), by way of an inter-se transfer in accordance with Regulation 10(1)(a)(iii) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. During financial year ended 31 March 2017, GSPL commissioned Mandali-Becharaji pipeline and provided natural gas connectivity to automobile majors Honda and Maruti, Bodighodi Ambardi pipeline connected to Gujarat Gas Ltd and various customers connectivity projects namely Sanand GIDC ring network, Dahej - PCPIR and Dahej SEZ-II network.During the year 2018-19, the Company commissioned Anjar Mundra Pipeline and Amboli Vantevad Pipeline and provided natural gas connectivity to customers in Sanand GIDC, Dahej, Ahmedabad, Mundra etc. It commissioned and made operational the 5.5 MW Gas Compressor Station at Gana.During the year 2018-19, the Company has sold 11,85,38,758 KWH of electricity generated through Windmill. During the year 2019-20, the Company commissioned Pipavav - Gundala Pipeline and provided natural gas connectivity to customers in Dahej SEZ, Gundala, Anjar etc. During the year 2019-20, the Company has sold 11,05,31,451 KWH of electricity generated through Windmill. During the year 2020-21, Company connected total 11 customers in Dahej, Bharauch, Kheda, Vadodara and Ahmedabad including connection to City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities.During the year 2020-21, the Company has sold 7,45,56,479 KWH of electricity generated through Windmill. During year 2021-22, Company connected total 12 customer locations in Bharuch, Anand, Dahod, Amreli, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad District including connection to CGD entities. During the year 2021-22, GSPL has sold 9,60,59,196 KWH of electricity generated through Windmill.Pursuant to approval by Board of Directors, GSPL had executed Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) on October 26, 2021 to transfer City Gas Distribution (CGD) Business of Amritsar and Bhatinda Geographical Areas to Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL, a subsidiary company) by way of slump sale. Accordingly, GSPL consummated above transfer of business with effect from November 01, 2021 and received cash consideration of Rs. 153.86 Crores.As on March 31, 2022 the Company has 3 subsidiaries, GSPL India Gasnet Limited (GIGL), GSPL India Transco Limited (GITL) and Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL).During the year 2022-23, Company connected total 12 Nos. of customer locations in Bharuch, Anand, Dahod, Amreli, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad District including connection to CGD entities.