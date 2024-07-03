SectorTrading
Open₹807.6
Prev. Close₹811.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,92,647.03
Day's High₹924.6
Day's Low₹805
52 Week's High₹970
52 Week's Low₹330.4
Book Value₹74.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29,705.13
P/E60.38
EPS13.42
Divi. Yield0.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.1
35.1
35.1
35.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,347.39
2,137.99
1,496.12
1,184.54
Net Worth
2,382.49
2,173.09
1,531.22
1,219.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,227.98
704.9
859.71
501.75
yoy growth (%)
74.2
-18
71.34
29.12
Raw materials
-751.24
-321.26
-499.12
-264.12
As % of sales
61.17
45.57
58.05
52.64
Employee costs
-49.74
-33.03
-38.32
-38.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
524.78
181.89
3.42
109.14
Depreciation
-45.26
-39.52
-37.97
-17.83
Tax paid
-72.88
-25.93
21.26
-8.22
Working capital
200.31
91.04
28.73
-4.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.2
-18
71.34
29.12
Op profit growth
111.24
-6,381.33
-102.3
9.89
EBIT growth
175.37
655.9
-77.6
4.65
Net profit growth
189.74
531.77
-75.53
52.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,045.92
8,627.21
4,630.98
3,843.46
7,183.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,045.92
8,627.21
4,630.98
3,843.46
7,183.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
189.59
186.99
38.74
36.87
32.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raj K Chandaria
Independent Director
Kanwaljit S Nagpal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monica T Gandhi
Independent Director
Rahul Asthana
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
RAJ KISHORE SINGH
Independent Director
Jaideep Dinesh Khimasia
Independent Director
Lars Johansson
Independent Director
Tasneem Ali
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Amal Raj Chandaria
Reports by Aegis Logistics Ltd
Summary
Aegis Logistics Limited is in the business of import and distribution of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and storage and terminalling facility for LPG and chemical products. The Company operate storage facilities at Mumbai, Haldia, Pipavav and Mangalore. The Aegis Group captures the complete logistics value chain starting from sourcing, terminalling to retail distribution of LPG. Aegis Logistics is a leader in Oil, Gas and Chemical Logistics. The company is engaged in providing logistic solutions for Oil, Gas, Chemicals and Petrochemical Industries. With their strategic locations and indispensable services, Aegis is a key supplier for total supply chain management services to major customers including Oil PSUs. Aegis Logistics Ltd was incorporated on June 30, 1956 as a private limited company with the name Atul Drug House Ltd. In the year 1962, the company installed their first plant for the manufacture of formaldehyde and hexamine at Kandla. In the year 1967, they installed another plant at Capi near Bulsar in Gujarat State for the manufacture of 14,400 tonnes of formaldehyde and 540 tonnes of hexamine per annum.In the year 1970, the company installed at Vapi a plant for the manufacture of Pentaerythritol formaldehyde with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per annum with the technical know-how supplied by Joset Meissner of W.Germany. In September 14, 1976, the name of the company was changed to Atul Chemical Industries Ltd. Also, they became a public limited company. The name of the
The Aegis Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹846.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aegis Logistics Ltd is ₹29705.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aegis Logistics Ltd is 60.38 and 11.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aegis Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aegis Logistics Ltd is ₹330.4 and ₹970 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aegis Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.31%, 3 Years at 53.71%, 1 Year at 132.01%, 6 Month at -6.33%, 3 Month at 10.44% and 1 Month at -3.13%.
