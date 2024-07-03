iifl-logo-icon 1
Aegis Logistics Ltd Share Price

846.3
(4.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open: 807.6
  Day's High: 924.6
  52 Wk High: 970
  Prev. Close: 811.45
  Day's Low: 805
  52 Wk Low: 330.4
  Turnover (lac): 1,92,647.03
  P/E: 60.38
  Face Value: 1
  Book Value: 74.65
  EPS: 13.42
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 29,705.13
  Div. Yield: 0.8
No Records Found

Aegis Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

807.6

Prev. Close

811.45

Turnover(Lac.)

1,92,647.03

Day's High

924.6

Day's Low

805

52 Week's High

970

52 Week's Low

330.4

Book Value

74.65

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29,705.13

P/E

60.38

EPS

13.42

Divi. Yield

0.8

Aegis Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jun, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 26 Jun, 2024

arrow

Aegis Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aegis Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.09%

Foreign: 58.09%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 24.63%

Institutions: 24.63%

Non-Institutions: 17.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aegis Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.1

35.1

35.1

35.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,347.39

2,137.99

1,496.12

1,184.54

Net Worth

2,382.49

2,173.09

1,531.22

1,219.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,227.98

704.9

859.71

501.75

yoy growth (%)

74.2

-18

71.34

29.12

Raw materials

-751.24

-321.26

-499.12

-264.12

As % of sales

61.17

45.57

58.05

52.64

Employee costs

-49.74

-33.03

-38.32

-38.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

524.78

181.89

3.42

109.14

Depreciation

-45.26

-39.52

-37.97

-17.83

Tax paid

-72.88

-25.93

21.26

-8.22

Working capital

200.31

91.04

28.73

-4.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.2

-18

71.34

29.12

Op profit growth

111.24

-6,381.33

-102.3

9.89

EBIT growth

175.37

655.9

-77.6

4.65

Net profit growth

189.74

531.77

-75.53

52.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,045.92

8,627.21

4,630.98

3,843.46

7,183.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,045.92

8,627.21

4,630.98

3,843.46

7,183.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

189.59

186.99

38.74

36.87

32.84

Aegis Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aegis Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raj K Chandaria

Independent Director

Kanwaljit S Nagpal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monica T Gandhi

Independent Director

Rahul Asthana

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

RAJ KISHORE SINGH

Independent Director

Jaideep Dinesh Khimasia

Independent Director

Lars Johansson

Independent Director

Tasneem Ali

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Amal Raj Chandaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aegis Logistics Ltd

Summary

Aegis Logistics Limited is in the business of import and distribution of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and storage and terminalling facility for LPG and chemical products. The Company operate storage facilities at Mumbai, Haldia, Pipavav and Mangalore. The Aegis Group captures the complete logistics value chain starting from sourcing, terminalling to retail distribution of LPG. Aegis Logistics is a leader in Oil, Gas and Chemical Logistics. The company is engaged in providing logistic solutions for Oil, Gas, Chemicals and Petrochemical Industries. With their strategic locations and indispensable services, Aegis is a key supplier for total supply chain management services to major customers including Oil PSUs. Aegis Logistics Ltd was incorporated on June 30, 1956 as a private limited company with the name Atul Drug House Ltd. In the year 1962, the company installed their first plant for the manufacture of formaldehyde and hexamine at Kandla. In the year 1967, they installed another plant at Capi near Bulsar in Gujarat State for the manufacture of 14,400 tonnes of formaldehyde and 540 tonnes of hexamine per annum.In the year 1970, the company installed at Vapi a plant for the manufacture of Pentaerythritol formaldehyde with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per annum with the technical know-how supplied by Joset Meissner of W.Germany. In September 14, 1976, the name of the company was changed to Atul Chemical Industries Ltd. Also, they became a public limited company. The name of the
Company FAQs

What is the Aegis Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Aegis Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹846.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aegis Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aegis Logistics Ltd is ₹29705.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aegis Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aegis Logistics Ltd is 60.38 and 11.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aegis Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aegis Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aegis Logistics Ltd is ₹330.4 and ₹970 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aegis Logistics Ltd?

Aegis Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.31%, 3 Years at 53.71%, 1 Year at 132.01%, 6 Month at -6.33%, 3 Month at 10.44% and 1 Month at -3.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aegis Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aegis Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.10 %
Institutions - 24.63 %
Public - 17.27 %

