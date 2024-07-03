Summary

Aegis Logistics Limited is in the business of import and distribution of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and storage and terminalling facility for LPG and chemical products. The Company operate storage facilities at Mumbai, Haldia, Pipavav and Mangalore. The Aegis Group captures the complete logistics value chain starting from sourcing, terminalling to retail distribution of LPG. Aegis Logistics is a leader in Oil, Gas and Chemical Logistics. The company is engaged in providing logistic solutions for Oil, Gas, Chemicals and Petrochemical Industries. With their strategic locations and indispensable services, Aegis is a key supplier for total supply chain management services to major customers including Oil PSUs. Aegis Logistics Ltd was incorporated on June 30, 1956 as a private limited company with the name Atul Drug House Ltd. In the year 1962, the company installed their first plant for the manufacture of formaldehyde and hexamine at Kandla. In the year 1967, they installed another plant at Capi near Bulsar in Gujarat State for the manufacture of 14,400 tonnes of formaldehyde and 540 tonnes of hexamine per annum.In the year 1970, the company installed at Vapi a plant for the manufacture of Pentaerythritol formaldehyde with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per annum with the technical know-how supplied by Joset Meissner of W.Germany. In September 14, 1976, the name of the company was changed to Atul Chemical Industries Ltd. Also, they became a public limited company. The name of the

