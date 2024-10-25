Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

AEGIS LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024. Further the Company confirms that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which was closed for the Companys Directors/designated persons associated with the Company from Monday July 1 2024 will remain closed till end of business hours on Sunday October 27 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

AEGIS LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further the Company confirms that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which was closed for the Companys Directors/designated persons associated with the Company from Monday July 1 2024 will remain closed till end of business hours on Thursday August 01 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report is attached. Results attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

AEGIS LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 as per IND-AS; 2. Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 3. To consider and recommend Final Dividend if any on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Further the Company confirms that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which was closed for the Companys Directors/designated persons associated with the Company from Monday April 1 2024 will remain closed till Sunday May 26 2024. outcome attached Recommendation of Final dividend @ 200% i.e. Rs. 2/- per share (face value of Re.1 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of members at the ensuing 67th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

AEGIS LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 & 42 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on April 10 2024 to consider and declare Interim Dividend if any during the financial year 2024-2025. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the Interim Dividend if declared at the Board Meeting will be Monday April 22 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 10th April, 2024 has approved the Interim Dividend of 125% i.e. Rs. 1.25 per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- during the financial year 2024-25 and has fixed Monday, April 22, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.04.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024

AEGIS LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declare 2nd Interim Dividend if any during the financial year 2023-2024. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the 2nd Interim Dividend if declared at the Board Meeting will be Friday February 23 2024. Further the Company confirms that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the Companys Directors/designated persons associated with the Company from Saturday February 10 2024 till the end of business hours on Saturday February 17 2024. This is for your information and records. Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February 15 , 2024, have considered and approved 2nd Interim Dividend of 200% i.e. Rs. 2 (Rupee Two) per equity share of face value of Re.1/- during the financial year 2023-24 and has fixed Friday, February 23, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend. The 2nd Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before Friday, March 15, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.20 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated 15/02/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024