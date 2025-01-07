Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,227.98
704.9
859.71
501.75
yoy growth (%)
74.2
-18
71.34
29.12
Raw materials
-751.24
-321.26
-499.12
-264.12
As % of sales
61.17
45.57
58.05
52.64
Employee costs
-49.74
-33.03
-38.32
-38.92
As % of sales
4.05
4.68
4.45
7.75
Other costs
-100.71
-196.15
-324.72
-91.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.2
27.82
37.77
18.32
Operating profit
326.28
154.45
-2.45
106.74
OPM
26.57
21.91
-0.28
21.27
Depreciation
-45.26
-39.52
-37.97
-17.83
Interest expense
-18.75
-15.48
-22.69
-7.43
Other income
262.52
82.45
66.54
27.67
Profit before tax
524.78
181.89
3.42
109.14
Taxes
-72.88
-25.93
21.26
-8.22
Tax rate
-13.88
-14.25
621.67
-7.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
451.9
155.96
24.68
100.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
451.9
155.96
24.68
100.92
yoy growth (%)
189.74
531.77
-75.53
52.2
NPM
36.8
22.12
2.87
20.11
