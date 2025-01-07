iifl-logo-icon 1
Aegis Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

963.95
(13.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,227.98

704.9

859.71

501.75

yoy growth (%)

74.2

-18

71.34

29.12

Raw materials

-751.24

-321.26

-499.12

-264.12

As % of sales

61.17

45.57

58.05

52.64

Employee costs

-49.74

-33.03

-38.32

-38.92

As % of sales

4.05

4.68

4.45

7.75

Other costs

-100.71

-196.15

-324.72

-91.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.2

27.82

37.77

18.32

Operating profit

326.28

154.45

-2.45

106.74

OPM

26.57

21.91

-0.28

21.27

Depreciation

-45.26

-39.52

-37.97

-17.83

Interest expense

-18.75

-15.48

-22.69

-7.43

Other income

262.52

82.45

66.54

27.67

Profit before tax

524.78

181.89

3.42

109.14

Taxes

-72.88

-25.93

21.26

-8.22

Tax rate

-13.88

-14.25

621.67

-7.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

451.9

155.96

24.68

100.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

451.9

155.96

24.68

100.92

yoy growth (%)

189.74

531.77

-75.53

52.2

NPM

36.8

22.12

2.87

20.11

