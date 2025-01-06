Aegis Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
524.78
181.89
3.42
109.14
Depreciation
-45.26
-39.52
-37.97
-17.83
Tax paid
-72.88
-25.93
21.26
-8.22
Working capital
200.31
91.04
28.73
-4.42
Other operating items
Operating
606.94
207.47
15.44
78.66
Capital expenditure
562.52
47.55
448.78
206.45
Free cash flow
1,169.46
255.02
464.22
285.11
Equity raised
2,298.95
2,000.98
1,699.47
1,341.64
Investing
-9.32
0.09
5.73
-38.5
Financing
1,042.1
615.59
100.15
86.35
Dividends paid
70.2
0
16.98
41.75
Net in cash
4,571.4
2,871.69
2,286.55
1,716.36
