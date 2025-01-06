iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aegis Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

846.3
(4.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aegis Logistics Ltd

Aegis Logistics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

524.78

181.89

3.42

109.14

Depreciation

-45.26

-39.52

-37.97

-17.83

Tax paid

-72.88

-25.93

21.26

-8.22

Working capital

200.31

91.04

28.73

-4.42

Other operating items

Operating

606.94

207.47

15.44

78.66

Capital expenditure

562.52

47.55

448.78

206.45

Free cash flow

1,169.46

255.02

464.22

285.11

Equity raised

2,298.95

2,000.98

1,699.47

1,341.64

Investing

-9.32

0.09

5.73

-38.5

Financing

1,042.1

615.59

100.15

86.35

Dividends paid

70.2

0

16.98

41.75

Net in cash

4,571.4

2,871.69

2,286.55

1,716.36

Aegis Logistics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aegis Logistics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.